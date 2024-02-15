Sponsored By

Telstra's first-half profit was boosted by thousands of customers fleeing rival Optus in the wake of a national outage.

Robert Clark

February 15, 2024

2 Min Read
Telstra store in Melbourne, Australia
(Source: Alisha Arif/Alamy Stock Photo)

Telstra has begun a review of its enterprise business after a sharp drop-off in key services late last year.

The telco says professional services sales sank 12.4% and revenue from calling apps plunged 17.6% in the second half of 2023, with EBITDA at the network and services (NAS) unit sliding 6.9 percentage points.

Handing down its interim result Thursday, the company said it had trimmed its full-year EBITDA guidance to 8.2 billion to 8.3 billion Australian dollars (US$5.33 billion to $5.39 billion), down from A$8.4 billion previously ($5.46 billion).

"We are undertaking a full review of the products and services we provide within our enterprise business, and particularly our NAS portfolio, to make sure they both meet the current and future needs of our customers, and create shareholder value," CEO Vicki Brady said.

She said the falloff in the two corporate segments was clear by November and had accelerated in the final weeks of 2023.

"Frankly, what we saw in the last part of last calendar year was a very significant drop-off, so the decline did accelerate very, very quickly," she told an earnings call Thursday. "It was surprising, in fact, to see how quickly our sales pipeline dropped and some of those opportunities moved out."

Long-term future

She said she was confident the NAS services had a long-term future, "but there is definitely some cyclical impact at the moment, particularly related to business confidence and the macro environment."

Revenue at the fixed-line enterprise division contracted by 2.3%, mostly due to anticipated declines from the data and connectivity solutions segment.

The big Australian telco reported net income of A$1 billion ($650.6 million) in the six months to the end of December, up 11.5%, with topline revenue improving 1.2% to A$11.7 billion ($7.6 billion) and underlying EBITDA 3.1% higher at A$4 billion ($2.6 billion).

Gains in mobile

The mobile business performed strongly, with an assist from a catastrophic national outage at rival Optus, which drove "tens of thousands" of customers onto Telstra, Brady said.

Telstra added 340,000 mobile subs in the half, helping to propel total mobile revenue 3.8% higher and to grow service revenue by 6%.

Telstra won't reveal its number of 5G customers, but the company says 5G now accounts for 48% of traffic and that the network reaches 87% of the population.

"Our mobiles business remains central to growth and continues to perform strongly, growing EBITDA almost A$300 million in the half driven by more customers, ARPU growth and cost discipline," said Brady.

Among other divisions, the international unit grew 15%, InfraCo Fixed by 8.2% and tower JV Amplitel by 16.2%.

Telstra's share price closed 2.26% lower in Thursday trading.

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

World map with communication network on server room background
Network Platforms
Verizon highlights network APIs while Dish's go missing
Verizon highlights network APIs while Dish's go missing

Feb 15, 2024

Made in the USA US emblem with a US flag in the background
Digital Divide
Vecima ratchets up US manufacturing in support of BEAD
Vecima ratchets up US manufacturing in support of BEAD

Feb 15, 2024

Orange Group CEO Christel Heydemann
Finance
AI and bots aid Orange’s transformation drive
AI and bots aid Orange’s transformation drive

Feb 15, 2024

Cisco logo sign at MWC19 in Barcelona, Spain
Network Automation
Cisco confirms layoffs, delays hopes for a recovery
Cisco confirms layoffs, delays hopes for a recovery

Feb 15, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
Sponsored Content
Close the business to network gap with automation
Close the business to network gap with automation
Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband