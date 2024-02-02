Sponsored By

India's Jio IPO likely in 2025 – reports

Jio may go for IPO next year, which could boost Bharti Airtel's market valuation as well.

Gagandeep Kaur

February 2, 2024

2 Min Read
Indian flag.
(Source: Shivam Kumar/Pixabay)

India's largest service provider, Reliance Jio, is likely to come up with an initial public offering (IPO) next year, according to media reports.

It is likely that several private equity firms, including Vista Equity, KKR, Silver Lake and General Atlantic, will either exit or reduce their stake in 2025 after five years of investment in the service provider. This will clear the grounds for IPO in the coming year.

Reliance Industries holds a 67% stake in Jio Platforms, the holding company that owns Reliance Jio, while 18% is owned by tech giants Meta and Google and the remaining 15% by private equity investors. Jio Platforms has raised INR1.5 trillion (US$18.34 billion) from global investors.

Jio, along with other telcos, is likely to hike tariffs later this year after the general elections. Jio and Bharti Airtel are also likely to start monetizing 5G post-elections. As of now, Jio is offering unlimited 5G services for free despite saying it has completed pan-India coverage and has around 90 million subscribers. 

Growing ARPU

Together, tariff hikes and the introduction of 5G tariffs will help improve the average revenue per user (ARPU) for Jio, which will consequently boost its market valuation before its IPO next year. As per Jio's December 2023 quarterly results, the service provider has an ARPU of INR181.70 ($2.1), much lower than Bharti Airtel, which boasts an ARPU of INR203 ($2.4) per month.

According to brokerage firm Jefferies, Jio Platforms is valued at $75 billion and this will go up significantly after the much anticipated tariff hike later this year. 

Since Reliance Industries is the largest Indian conglomerate, IPOs of its companies typically garner heightened interest from the market. Jio's IPO is all the more anticipated since it is the country’s largest service provider, with over 400 million subscribers. There is also an interest in Jio's IPO because it plans to sell 5G solutions and products in the global telecoms market. In addition, it is developing capabilities in emerging technologies like AI.

The launch of Jio's IPO will be beneficial for Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest service provider. Brokerage firm CLSA said recently that Jio's listing on the stock exchange may lead to an increase in valuation and rerating for Bharti Airtel as well.

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gagandeep Kaur

Gagandeep Kaur

Contributing Editor

With more than a decade of experience, Gagandeep Kaur Sodhi has worked for the most prominent Indian communications industry publications including Dataquest, Business Standard, The Times of India, and Voice&Data, as well as for Light Reading. Delhi-based Kaur, who has knowledge of and covers a broad range of telecom industry developments, regularly interacts with the senior management of companies in India's telecom sector and has been directly responsible for delegate and speaker acquisition for prominent events such as Mobile Broadband Summit, 4G World India, and Next Generation Packet Transport Network.

See more from Gagandeep Kaur
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

PLDT head office in Manila
Business Transformation
PLDT eyes one-third ownership of Radius Telecoms
PLDT eyes one-third ownership of Radius Telecoms

Feb 2, 2024

Money printing machine printing 100 dollar banknotes.
OSS/BSS/CX
Service providers beware – not all billing systems are 'true' SaaS
Service providers beware – not all billing systems are 'true' SaaS

Feb 1, 2024

Screenshot of the Zeam local TV streaming hub
Video Streaming
Zeam strives to be streaming hub for local TV broadcasters
Zeam strives to be streaming hub for local TV broadcasters

Feb 1, 2024

Apple store Mumbai team member with Apple Watch lineup
5G
Apple eschews 5G and EVs in favor of VR goggles
Apple eschews 5G and EVs in favor of VR goggles

Feb 1, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the WayPartner Report - Unlocking 5G's Trillion Dollar Potential: Strategies of Global Leaders Show the Way
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Gigi Sohn on the fight for public broadband
Broadband
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
What you need to know about the municipal broadband debate
Hand Holding smartphone using a smart home system
IOT
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together
CES 2024: Building the glue that holds the smart home together