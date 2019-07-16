Cato Debuts 'Hands-Free' SD-WAN

Cato Networks, which provides a cloud SD-WAN service to compete with traditional telcos, is offering a hands-free management option for enterprise customers that don't want to have anything to do with running their own SD-WAN.

Hands-free Management for Cato Cloud, introduced Tuesday, lets enterprises tap Cato or its partners for network and security configuration and change management, the company says. With the introduction of Hands-free Management, Cato provides three management options: a self-service portal for enterprises to completely run and secure their own networks; co-management, where Cato or partners run parts of the network; and full management, where Cato or partners handle all the work.

Cato's service provides managed threat detection and response, last-mile management and rapid site deployment, the company says.

Cato says its managed service is an alternative to slow, inflexible traditional telcos.

"This is a direction service providers have to head in. Service providers can no longer stand by and dictate services to their customers. They need to adapt to their customer needs in a way that we haven't seen before in a traditional telco model," Cato technology evangelist Dave Greenfield tells Light Reading.

But Cato isn't competing with companies that are standing still. Traditional telcos are themselves moving to become more agile. Carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, Colt and more are virtualizing their networks to make them responsive to customer needs. Indeed, AT&T, Colt, GTE and Teridion were named as finalists in the Most Innovative SD-WAN Service category for the Light Reading Leading Lights Awards this year, and they named virtualization, simplicity and flexibility as key differentiators for their services. Teridion took the award.

Cato scored a $55 million funding round in January, bringing the total funding to $125 million.

