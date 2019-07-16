& cplSiteName &

Cato Debuts 'Hands-Free' SD-WAN

Mitch Wagner
7/16/2019
50%
50%

Cato Networks, which provides a cloud SD-WAN service to compete with traditional telcos, is offering a hands-free management option for enterprise customers that don't want to have anything to do with running their own SD-WAN.

Hands-free Management for Cato Cloud, introduced Tuesday, lets enterprises tap Cato or its partners for network and security configuration and change management, the company says. With the introduction of Hands-free Management, Cato provides three management options: a self-service portal for enterprises to completely run and secure their own networks; co-management, where Cato or partners run parts of the network; and full management, where Cato or partners handle all the work.

Cato's service provides managed threat detection and response, last-mile management and rapid site deployment, the company says.

Cato says its managed service is an alternative to slow, inflexible traditional telcos.

"This is a direction service providers have to head in. Service providers can no longer stand by and dictate services to their customers. They need to adapt to their customer needs in a way that we haven't seen before in a traditional telco model," Cato technology evangelist Dave Greenfield tells Light Reading.

But Cato isn't competing with companies that are standing still. Traditional telcos are themselves moving to become more agile. Carriers such as AT&T, Verizon, Colt and more are virtualizing their networks to make them responsive to customer needs. Indeed, AT&T, Colt, GTE and Teridion were named as finalists in the Most Innovative SD-WAN Service category for the Light Reading Leading Lights Awards this year, and they named virtualization, simplicity and flexibility as key differentiators for their services. Teridion took the award.

Cato scored a $55 million funding round in January, bringing the total funding to $125 million.

Related posts:

— Mitch Wagner Visit my LinkedIn profileFollow me on TwitterJoin my Facebook GroupRead my blog: Things Mitch Wagner Saw Executive Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Ryan Ding From Huawei: Industries + 5G, Enabling New Growth
By Ryan Ding, Executive Director of the Board, Huawei Technologies
Adaptive MIMO in the Era of 6GHz Wi-Fi
By James C. Chen, Quantenna
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Scenes From Sprint's Big 5G Launch
More Slideshows