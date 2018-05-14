Amino Launches New 'Upcycling' Initiative

CAMBRIDGE, UK -- Amino, the IP/cloud video software and device specialist, has today announced the launch of its global ‘Upcycling’ initiative, a new program that equips operators to create new and compelling video services while maximizing the value of deployed assets.

The program - Operation Upcycle - aligns closely with all key elements of Amino’s solutions portfolio, drawing on its software capabilities, integration skills and methodologies to help operators meet consumer demand for enhanced video services while extracting maximum value from their existing network, software, and set-top box assets.

Amino Chief Executive Donald McGarva, says: "The primary objective is to help operators engage customers while maximizing return on capital. We want operators to reap the benefits of their legacy infrastructure while continuing to add innovative new services. Giving consumers a better viewing experience does not always require massive new investment. Upcycling is about combining the best of both worlds: providing state-of-the-art content and user experiences while making smart use of already deployed resources.”

Amino's ‘Upcycling Program’ draws on the strength of the company's software solutions and experience with hundreds of operator deployments around the world. Examples of Amino solutions used by operators to upcycle their existing infrastructure include:

Legacy IPTV STB Transformation: enabling operators to revitalize their content and services while making the most of already deployed devices, Amino's ENABLE software allows legacy STB's to be upcycled - supporting new forms of OTT content and TV services via a software upgrade.

IP Migration for CATV: enables cable TV (CATV) operators to accelerate their IP migration plans and launch new content and services without a major infrastructure upgrade. Amino's Upcycling Program, introduces a multi-tuner Android TV gateway to bring new, IP-based content and services to consumers without changing outside plant or back office systems.