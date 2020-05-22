Cox adds Future Today fare to free streaming slate

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Future Today, the largest OTT publishing platform, today announced a new distribution deal with the recent launch of Fawesome, HappyKids and FilmRise channels on Cox Contour TV and Contour Stream Player. The new agreement enables customers to discover and watch Future Today's premium content, which includes over 60,000 video assets across these three channels, featuring popular movies, TV shows and kids programming available from major studios and media companies.

The distribution expansion on Cox platforms is an important piece of the Future Today's vast expansion, which is underway. The company continues to grow at a rapid pace, with April bringing the best performance of its channels in company history - users are up over 125% YOY and streaming hours are up over 100% YOY. Similar to other streaming services, Future Today is also seeing a spike in consumption with viewership up nearly 30% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Future Today's agreement with Cox marks its second PayTV deal. Future Today has also recently announced a carriage agreement with Comcast and branded entertainment channels with companies such as Lego, Adventure 2 Learning, and others. Future Today programming is currently available on every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple, LG, Samsung, Vizio, Xbox, iOS and Android.

