Humax unleashes D3.1 modem at retail

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/22/2021
TUSTIN, Calif. – HUMAX Networks is introducing the HGD310 - New DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem, now available on amazon.com. The HGD310 is an ideal product for today's Gigabit internet service, delivering the ultimate in performance and durability for residential and small business networking. HGD310 offers wired connections for blazing fast data transfers, which is optimized for real time Ultra HD media streaming, high-resolution 3D gaming, and any other high-speed internet usages, which require maximum Internet bandwidth. It can also provide maximum up to 6Gbps data rate for downstream and maximum up to 2Gbps data rate for upstream.

HGD310 also provides two (2) 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports to expand the user's local LAN, which also offers optional 'Link Aggregation' feature that by combining two (2) 1 Gigabit Ethernet ports. HGD310 can support bonding, which can increase data speed up to 2Gbps. A great additional benefit by purchasing HGD310 is customers can eliminate pricey monthly modem rental fees as well.

HGD310 is currently compatible with Comcast Xfinity & Charter Spectrum, and HUMAX NETWORKS plans to add more internet service providers with various online retailers.

Technical Specifications

  • 32 Download & 8 Upload Channel Bonding for DOCSIS 3.1
  • DOCSIS 3.1 Backwards Compatible with DOCSIS 3.0
  • 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port (RJ-45) x 2
  • Supporting 'Link Aggregation' Feature to Maximize Throughput
  • 1 F-Connector for DOCSIS
  • 1 Reset Button
  • IPv4/IPv6 Support

Humax Networks

