Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable Tech

33% of Netflix subscriptions are shared outside the household – study

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/29/2022
Comment (0)

One-third (33%) of Netflix subscriptions are shared outside the household, but only 3% are used by multiple households that share the cost of the subscription, Leichtman Research Group (LRG) found in its latest annual Internet-Delivered Pay-TV Services study.

The study, based on an online survey of 4,400 US adults 18 years or older, also found that 15% of those with access to Netflix have the service fully paid for by someone outside the household.

Netflix is currently testing features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru aimed at curtailing the practice of password sharing. (Source: Netflix)
Netflix is currently testing features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru aimed at curtailing the practice of password sharing.
(Source: Netflix)

Almost two-thirds (64%) of Netflix subscribers fully pay for the service and do not share it with anyone outside the household, LRG found in its fifth annual study focused on virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) and the broader direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming market.

Among other recent studies, Interpret's "VideoWatch" found that 18% of Netflix subscribers in the US said that they share streaming service passwords with other households. That study, based on a survey of 9,000 consumers in late 2021, also found that 9% indicated that they split the cost of a streaming subscription with another household and share the password.

The numbers are in the spotlight as Netflix starts to crack down on password sharing in tests being conducted in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

In those countries, Netflix is piloting an "extra member" feature that enables subscribers on Standard or Premium plans to add accounts for up to two people they don't live with (each with their own profile, personalized recommendations, login and password) for an extra $3 per month. Netflix is also trialing a way for subscribers who share their accounts to transfer profile information, either as a new account or an "extra member" account.

Netflix, which ended 2021 with 224.34 million subscribers worldwide, said that it wants to learn more about the utility of those features before making similar changes in other markets.

Netflix far from alone

Netflix is not the only DTC service dealing with password sharing. LRG said that 29% of all DTC streaming services are shared with people outside the household, and 12% of all DTC services are fully paid for by someone outside the household.

The study also found that 34% of adults between 18 and 39 have at least one DTC service fully paid for by someone else, compared to just 14% of consumers 35 years or older.

The sharing numbers dip in a vMVPD category that includes YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV and Philo. LRG's study found that 23% of all vMVPD services are shared by multiple households, including 7% of all vMVPD services fully paid for by someone outside the household.

"Password sharing is an inherent feature of most streaming services. Sharing helps to expand the user base and retain customers, but it also creates a gap between the number of households that have a service and actual paying subscribers," Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG, said in a statement.

Digging more deeply into the vMVPD category, adults 18 to 44 account for 65% of all with a vMVPD pay-TV service. Additionally, 79% of vMVPD subs are "very satisfied" with their service, up from 76% in 2020 and 69% in 2018, LRG said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE