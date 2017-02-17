Sigma Systems CTO, Catherine Michel, Wins World Communications Award

LONDON -- Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, today announced that its CTO, Catherine Michel, has won the 2018 Total Telecom World Communications Women in Telecoms Award.

The World Communication Awards have recognized innovation and excellence for global telecoms for 20 years, and continue to be a prestigious mark of achievement in the telecom industry. The Women in Telecoms award recognizes the woman who has stood out within the telecom industry for individual achievement and contribution for technical prowess, business acumen, and leadership skills. The award was presented last night at the annual World Communications Awards in London.

The win at last night’s awards ceremony follows a long and successful year of recognition for Sigma, having achieved eight industry awards in 2018 including TM Forum’s CTO of the Year 2018, Leading Lights Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor of the Year and Pipeline’s winner for BSS Innovation.

On receiving the award, Catherine commented: “It is an honor to receive this award and I would like to thank Total Telecom for their recognition. I am excited about the growing presence of women in IT and the promise that holds for the future of technology. I look forward to seeing more women in positions of leadership across the industry. It is my firm belief that more diversity in the workforce, across all facets of identity, brings more innovation and broader appeal to any organization’s products and services. And in these fast-moving and ever-changing times, it is the diversity, flexibility, and dedication of our people that will drive innovation and success in our business. Which is why the commitment from companies like Sigma to developing great people, encouraging them to grow, and valuing their diversity is so important.”

