PLDT gets regulatory nod to buy Sky Cable

The Philippine Competition Commission has approved PLDT's $120 million acquisition of Sky Cable.

Gigi Onag

January 26, 2024

PLDT building in Manila
(Source: PLDT)

The Philippines' antitrust agency has approved PLDT's bid to acquire broadband and cable TV provider Sky Cable for Php6.75 billion (US$119.8 million).

The deal, which was announced in March 2023, will see the telco giant acquiring 100% of Sky Cable's business, covering some 1.37 billion shares sold at ₱4.9043 each ($0.08). With the planned purchase, PLDT would add about 300,000 cable users and 350,000 broadband customers to its portfolio.

According to the Manila Bulletin, PLDT will integrate Sky Cable's fiber broadband business with its own, while the cable TV business will be absorbed by DTH satellite provider Cignal TV, which is owned by MediaQuest, a media partner of the PLDT Group.

Before giving the green light, the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) assessed the impact of the merger in five markets: distribution of fixed broadband services; distribution of pay television services; over-the-top streaming platforms and Internet protocol television; content production; and content distribution.

In its evaluation, PCC had to determine whether the merger would restrict competition in each market, which is detrimental in the delivery of quality services to consumers. The competition watchdog gave its approval of the deal on January 19.

Subject to closing conditions

With the PCC's approval, the PLDT and Sky Cable are one step closer to completing the deal.

"The proposed transaction is still subject to a number of closing conditions," said Sky Cable owner ABS-CBN in a statement issued last Monday.

According to local news reports, PLDT similarly made a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange last Monday that the PCC has approved the proposed merger but "it will not be implemented until all closing conditions are fulfilled."

In an advisory posted on its website, Sky Cable said it would continue to deliver its services until the transaction is finalized.

"While awaiting the required regulatory approvals, we assure you that SKY's broadband and cable TV services will continue," it said. "Once approvals are obtained, SKY is committed to assisting all its cable TV subscribers to ensure a transition to their preferred service."

When the planned acquisition was announced last year, PLDT said the combined resources of both companies will boost broadband coverage in remote areas.

Citing a report by Fitch Group's CreditSights, the Inquirer reported in March 2023 that PLDT is expected to gain a ''comfortable lead" in the broadband Internet market with the Sky Cable acquisition. It said the telco operator could increase its market share by 2%-3%, to 47%-48%, cementing its lead in the industry.

It added that the Sky Cable purchase will widen the gap with its rivals Globe Telecom and Converge ICT Solutions, which account for 31% and 21% of the market.

Asia

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
