Orange plots national XGS-PON rollout by end 2026

Sponsored By

Orange plots national XGS-PON rollout by end 2026Orange plots national XGS-PON rollout by end 2026

Orange seeks XGS-PON rollout by 2026 as rivals SFR and Bouygues Telecom are already offering FTTP services based on the technology.

Anne Morris

January 3, 2024

3 Min Read
Orange logo on a building.
(Source: Eric D ricochet69/Alamy Stock Photo)

Orange Group indicated that it has lofty ambitions for the deployment of XGS-PON technology throughout France as it seeks to keep pace with rival operators on fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) buildouts and offers.

According to Laurent Feurer, product marketing director for telco services at Orange France, 30% of the operator's domestic customers should be eligible for XGS-PON by the end of 2024, "and we are aiming for 100% by the end of 2026."

For customers, the technology is enabled by the new Orange Livebox 7, launched in October and compatible with XGS-PON. The new box offers fiber speeds of up to 5 Gbit/s downstream and 1 Gbit/s upstream for residential customers; and 8 Gbit/s downstream and 2 Gbit/s upstream for business customers. At the same time, Orange said it is extending the use of Wi-Fi 6E "to the vast majority of its customers."

This is certainly an improvement on the Livebox 6, which offers 2 Gbit/s downstream and 600 Mbit/s upstream for residential customers.

XGS-PON, or Ten (X) Gigabit Symmetric Passive Optical Network, enables symmetric speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s based on the standard released in 2016. Compared to rivals, Orange is nevertheless a little slow off the mark because two French operators are already providing higher speeds using XGS-PON.

For example, SFR was the first to launch an 8 Gbit/s offer in February 2022 with the Box 8X, followed by Bouygues Telecom in July 2023, albeit only in Paris at the time. Meanwhile, Iliad-owned Free is relying on 10G EPON and also advertises speeds of up to 8 Gbit/s.

Meeting demand

According to a spokesperson for Orange, the group is preparing for an expected increase in demand for bandwidth. As the spokesperson remarked, some high-usage customers are always looking for the next big bandwidth offer. "If you want to offer higher than 2 Gbps, you need to move to XGS," the spokesperson said.

Orange said it is relatively straightforward to upgrade from the older GPON standard to XGS-PON, commenting that the Optical Distribution Network supports both technologies simultaneously.

"Moving to XGS requires only an upgrade on both ends: XGS compatible [optical network terminals/ONT] on the client side and XGS compatible ports or boards on the [optical line terminal/OLT] side," the spokesperson said.

Orange also said it took both financial and environmental concerns into consideration when introducing the new technology.

For example, XGS-PON allows it to offer premium offers with a higher ARPU in both France and Spain. Furthermore, XGS deployed using a "combo port" (GPON and XGS-PON) "allows densification with a larger PON tree splitting factor." More users per port means fewer ports, less equipment and a lower carbon footprint, Orange added.

Next steps?

While today's PON deployments are largely focused on 10-Gig technologies, there's already some action focused on next-gen 25-Gig technologies. Richard Rommes, VP of access networks solutions and strategy at Harmonic, also told Light Reading last year that while 10G PON has some legs, he views 100G PON as the next big upgrade on the horizon.

In addition, a recent Omdia survey found that while many cable operators are plowing ahead with hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) upgrades, a sizable portion of those operators are also deploying PON technologies for targeted fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) buildouts in rural areas and other greenfield environments. Others, such as Altice USA and Virgin Media O2, are moving aggressively with PON overlays of their legacy HFC networks.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Anne Morris

Anne Morris

Contributing Editor, Light Reading

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist, editor and translator. She has been working in the telecommunications sector since 1996, when she joined the London-based team of Communications Week International as copy editor. Over the years she held the editor position at Total Telecom Online and Total Tele-com Magazine, eventually leaving to go freelance in 2010. Now living in France, she writes for a number of titles and also provides research work for analyst companies.

See more from Anne Morris
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Map of India with a magnifying glass.
AI & Machine Learning
India's Jio and IIT-Bombay working on indigenous AI model
India's Jio and IIT-Bombay working on indigenous AI model

Jan 3, 2024

Orange logo on a building.
Broadband
Orange plots national XGS-PON rollout by end 2026
Orange plots national XGS-PON rollout by end 2026

Jan 3, 2024

PLDT has successfully tested 50G PON, the first telecom carrier to do so in the Philippines
Broadband
PLDT first to trial 50G PON in the Philippines
PLDT first to trial 50G PON in the Philippines

Jan 2, 2024

Mike Sievert President and CEO T-Mobile
5G
T-Mobile kicks off 2024 with more spectrum and a stock rally
T-Mobile kicks off 2024 with more spectrum and a stock rally

Jan 2, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

5G
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023
Informa Tech Interview with Huawei about voice evolution and innovations at 5G Core Summit 2023

Dec 27, 2023

5G
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network
GlobalData Released the High-Stability Core Network White Paper, Unveiling the First Reliability Standard of Core Network

Dec 27, 2023

Mobile Core
Zain Kuwait and Huawei talked with Heavy Reading for the voice communication evolution
Zain Kuwait and Huawei talked with Heavy Reading for the voice communication evolution

Dec 21, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News