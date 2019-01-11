The MWC Los Angeles Recap 2019 Podcast

Phil Harvey
11/1/2019

It's already been a week since we left California and wrapped up at MWC Los Angeles 2019.

What did our analyst colleagues and fellow editors think of all the big booths, meetings and crowded corridors? In this episode, Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and I dig through the podcast studio voicemail to listen to insights from Ovum's Daryl Schoolar and Mike Sapien, Heavy Reading's Jennifer Clarke and Light Reading's Mike Dano.

To kick things off, I recalled my meeting with the GSMA's Ana Tavares Lattibeaudiere. She seemed to connect the dots between a lot of carrier businesses heading from device-driven transactions to connectivity-fed managed services. Then, as expected, I had to gripe about trade show coffee and heaped praise on the local gin distillery.

As each of our colleagues called in, they were asked to relay their favorite thing about the show, their least favorite thing and to name at least one good meal or beverage they consumed while in town. Listen and learn which OSS/BSS category suddenly seems hot again, which analyst is hot on the trail of IoT developments and which carrier's cocktail hour punch tasted the worst.

Phil Harvey, US Bureau Chief, Light Reading

