Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

NTT DoCoMo's non-telecom services rescue Q2 result

News Analysis Robert Clark 8/3/2020
Comment (0)

NTT DoCoMo's growing content and payment services rescued the company in a tough quarter and will likely drive profit in the medium term, according to CEO Kazuhiro Yoshizawa.

The Japanese operator posted a slight 1.5% profit increase against a 5.3% fall in revenue in the three months to June 30.

But its Smart Life unit, which includes retail, fashion and payment services, grew revenue 29% year-on-year and profit 51%. It now accounts for 13.2% of DoCoMo's total business.

It posted strong growth numbers across the board in its payments business, with total value of transactions up 32% and the number of registered card users up 24%.

By contrast core telecom revenue shrank by nearly 5%, a result of the slide in handset sales and international roaming due to COVID-19.

But the virus also brought some positives. While device revenue plunged 78 billion yen (US$734 million) as consumers stayed away from retail stores, costs fell even further to ¥84 billion ($791 million).

The company enjoyed a boost from the higher demand for home entertainment as a result of COVID-19. The contribution from combined fixed-mobile packages lifted ARPU to ¥4,800 ($45.18), up slightly both on last year and on the previous quarter, ending three quarters of decline.

Yoshizawa told an earnings call Monday that for the full year the company anticipates a broadly similar result, with a modest 3% gain in operating profit despite a 1.7% decline in revenue.

He said the company was not expecting a return to a state of emergency invoked in response to the pandemic earlier this year.

"We are assuming economic activities will recover" following the lifting of the emergency declaration in May, he said. DoCoMo also believes the coronavirus "will gradually be placed under control" internationally.

The operator expects a continued decline in telecom revenue for the remainder of the year but is confident of higher earnings from non-telecom businesses and enterprise solutions, plus lower expenses as a result of the virus.

DoCoMo's 5G subscriber numbers are still low but showing signs of picking up.

The service, launched in March, reached just 150,000 subscribers at the end of June, but it has signed on another 90,000 in the past month. (See Japan 5G: NTT DoCoMo cuts in on SoftBank launch.)

Yoshizawa said the company expects 5G to start to reach mass market scale in the second half. It is maintaining its target of 2.4 million subscribers at the end of the financial year in March.

Over the medium term, "we hope that we don't see a downward trend" in mobile revenue, Yoshizawa said. But he believes the major drivers in the coming years will be Smart Life and other non-telecom services.

Finance and payments transactions were showing rapid growth, while content services were starting to take hold in the market and show an increase in active users, he said.

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation: Enable a New Collaboration Model Across the Telco Ecosystem
Network functions virtualization with Red Hat
Red Hat Services program: NFV adoption
Streamline your network with Red Hat Ansible Automation
Automation, DevOps, and the Demands of a Multicloud World in the Telecommunications Industry
Transform service provider networks and IT with confidence
Employing AI techniques to enhance returns on 5G network investments
Edge NFVi solution brief
The Four Industry Myths Surrounding 5G
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 4, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Guo Ping: Unlock the Full Potential of 5G to Drive Commercial Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE