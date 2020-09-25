Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Big 5G EventCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

India's homegrown 5G plans worry its telcos

News Analysis Gagandeep Kaur, Contributing Editor 9/25/2020
Comment (0)

India has taken its first steps toward playing a more active role in wireless technology development, and not everyone is happy about it.

The Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI), a part of India's Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has come up with its own Radio Interface Technology (RIT) for rural coverage.

The International Telecommunications Union looks set to approve it as an IMT-2020 standard in November.

"The ITU process for declaring IMT-2020 standards started more than five years ago and is nearing completion this November," said Bhaskar Ramamurthi, TDSI's chairman, during an email exchange with Light Reading.

"TSDSI has participated in this process, and its RIT has reached the penultimate stage."

Besides leading the TSDSI, Ramamurthi is also chairman of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, one of the country's premier technology institutes. It has now signed a partnership agreement with Keysight for the testing of devices based on TSDSI RIT.

TSDSI's hope is that RIT will play an important role in boosting rural coverage.

Penetration of telecom services in rural India is just 59%, well below the country-wide figure of 86% and an urban level of nearly 138%, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

"About 200,000 of India's 600,000 villages are three to six kilometers from a point of presence and they can be reached only using the RIT standard," says Ramamurthi.

"The Indian standard is therefore crucial for achieving 100% 5G coverage in rural India."

Interoperability concerns
Yet RIT is controversial. While the TSDSI says it requires only incremental changes to the network, Indian operators worry it will drive up deployment costs and lead to interoperability problems.

"TSDSI RIT requires only software changes to implement in both the basestation and the handset," says Ramamurthi.

"There will be no cost impact on the products since only a one-time development cost is associated with making the changes.

"Interoperability between handsets and basestations compliant with the two IMT-2020 standards is being ensured. The concerns of the telcos are therefore misplaced."

He also said telcos would be able to deploy basestations compliant with either standard.

But concern goes beyond India's operators. The Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), an industry association, has also drawn attention to interoperability issues over TSDSI-developed 5G standards.

Ramamurthi says the GSA's "apprehensions are misplaced."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Work on RIT started a long time ago, but the initiative clearly supports India's push for Atmanirbhar (self-reliance).

Home-grown standards could help India to cut dependence on Chinese equipment and build its own manufacturing sector.

Ramamurthi thinks RIT will have a "knock-on effect" on the broader industry.

"In this respect, this is indeed an important first step for India to emerge as a significant contributor to future wireless technologies," he says.

What is still not clear is whether India's operators will be required to use RIT.

"We strongly encourage the deployment of Indian standards in the country's rural areas so that the huge coverage holes in rural India can be addressed once and for all," is all Ramamurthi will say.

Jio, India's largest (and youngest) network operator, also recently unveiled plans for a homegrown 5G technology, which it plans to market in the coming year.

Ramamurthi declined to say whether it has any bearing on RIT.

— Gagandeep Kaur, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
5G Ecosystem Digital Symposium
October 19-21, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Innovation to Provide Social Good in Pandemic
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 6, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day One
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 Cable Next-Gen Symposium Day Two
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 12, 2020 The 5G Platform – Using the Value Plane to Bridge Business and Network Empowering Next-Generation Monetization
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE