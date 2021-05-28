Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Asia

China's 5G, data center emissions double by 2035

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 5/28/2021
Comment (0)

With the world's largest 5G network and its second-biggest data centers sector, China will see these two industries more than double their carbon emissions by 2035.

This is bad news for a country that today emits more greenhouse gasses than the entire developed world put together – 27% of the world's total – yet aims to reach net zero by 2060. China's emissions have more than tripled in the past three decades, during its mammoth saga of industrialization.

Cost of digital: As China ramps up its 5G network and builds more data centers - the country's carbon emissions rocket too. (Source: Andreas Felske on Unsplash)
Cost of digital: As China ramps up its 5G network and builds more data centers - the country's carbon emissions rocket too.
(Source: Andreas Felske on Unsplash)

The US accounts for 11% of the world total, India for 6.6% and the entire EU put together 6.4%. China's steel and cement industries will reach their peak emissions around 2025 and then level off, says a report today from Greenpeace.

But emissions from 5G and data centers will carry on growing, and by 2035 could reach 310 million tons a year, more than all of France today.

Coal miner's boogie

The root of all this is that China's 5G base stations and data centers gulp down an enormous amount of electricity. In 2020, this was as much as the cities of Beijing and Shenzhen put together.

China's electricity grid sources over 60% of its power from burning coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel.

Electricity grids elsewhere have become cleaner – over Easter 2021, 80% of Britain's electricity grid came from low-carbon energy sources, with no coal generation at all and only 10% from gas plants. And by 2035, Chinese data centers and 5G infrastructure are set to use four times as much electricity. 5G base stations alone will use 488% more electricity in 2035, compared with now.

This will reach 297 billion kilowatt hours by 2035, as much electricity as Sichuan province, with 81 million people, consumed altogether in 2020.

Cleaning up your act

Two major data center companies, Chinadata Group Holdings and Shanghai AtHub, have committed to using 100% clean energy by 2030. But to keep 5G and data centers from derailing China's low-carbon transition, it will take the likes of Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent making similar commitments, says the report's co-author Ye Ruiqi.

Digital technology "should be a solution to the climate crisis, not a growing source of emissions," tweeted Greenpeace's Executive Director Jennifer Morgan. On carbon, China's president Xi Jinping is stuck between a rock and a hard place. He needs to keep his economic recovery apace if he hopes to meet his goal to double China's GDP by 2035.

Continued economic growth is an important part of keeping China's growing professional middle classes, many of whom have studied overseas and are adept at using VPNs to access foreign news, happy with the country's one-party governing system.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

But at the same time, portraying China as a world leader in renewable energy and taking strong public stances on climate action forms an equally important part of Xi's attempt to present China as a responsible superpower. Some observers have called this international public image "Davos China," after the annual World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

With the world's largest population, China's emissions per person, 7.05 metric tons, are still well behind countries like Germany and Japan at 9.12 and 9.13 MT each, and far behind the US with 16.56 MT.

But China's per-person emissions have tripled over the last two decades.

More recently, China's attempt to build its way out of the pandemic saw its CO2 emissions rise by 14.% in the first three months of this year, compared with the same period a year before, says the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie said last autumn for China to meet its 2060 target, its solar, wind and storage capacities will have to rise 11 times by 2050, while coal-fired power needs to halve.

And now for Xi, whose pledge last autumn at the UN General Assembly to be zero carbon by 2060 caught analysts by surprise, the world just got a bit more complicated.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
Catching the 5G Train With CI/CD Services By Thomas George, Portfolio manager, Nokia and Santosh Shingate, Pre Sales manager, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Helping frustrated customers By Ed Morche, Lumen Technologies
The future of distributed cloud and 5G for the new age By Paul Miller, CTO, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE