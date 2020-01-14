Podcast: AI Seeps Into Everything at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS -- Spanning almost 3 million square feet and hosting nearly 4,500 exhibitors, CES 2020 covers a lot of ground from a literal and figurative standpoint.

Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner caught up with Danielle Cassagnol, senior manager of industry relations for the Consumer Technology Association, the event's showrunner, to discuss how artificial intelligence has emerged as a common theme at this year's massive tech-fest, which spans everything from connected healthcare, streaming services, all things IoT, robotics and, yes, even flying cars.

Cassagnol also highlights some key findings from the CTA's latest sales forecast report and what new products and services are spurring growth for a US consumer segment that's expected to pull down about $422 billion in retail revenues in 2020.

And she offers a glimpse at what to expect at next year's CES as the Las Vegas Convention Center moves ahead with an expansion that will make the big show even bigger.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading