Podcast: AI Seeps Into Everything at CES 2020

Jeff Baumgartner
1/9/2020

LAS VEGAS -- Spanning almost 3 million square feet and hosting nearly 4,500 exhibitors, CES 2020 covers a lot of ground from a literal and figurative standpoint.

Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner caught up with Danielle Cassagnol, senior manager of industry relations for the Consumer Technology Association, the event's showrunner, to discuss how artificial intelligence has emerged as a common theme at this year's massive tech-fest, which spans everything from connected healthcare, streaming services, all things IoT, robotics and, yes, even flying cars.

Cassagnol also highlights some key findings from the CTA's latest sales forecast report and what new products and services are spurring growth for a US consumer segment that's expected to pull down about $422 billion in retail revenues in 2020.

And she offers a glimpse at what to expect at next year's CES as the Las Vegas Convention Center moves ahead with an expansion that will make the big show even bigger.

The Light Reading podcast is available on:

  • Google Play
  • Apple Podcasts
  • Overcast
  • Spotify
  • SoundCloud

    • Related posts:

    — Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    Related Stories
    Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    More Blogs from The Bauminator
    Comcast-owned programmer also mulling $4.99 price on ad-supported version of subscription SVoD service slated to debut in April 2020.
    Google is going 'All in on a Gig' and exclusively selling uncapped, symmetrical 1Gbit/s service starting at $70 a month, the same price as it's been since 2012.
    Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner and Alan Breznick discuss the key themes from Cable Congress and Cable Next-Gen Europe in Berlin, finding there's a renewed focus on 1-Gig speeds and the fixed mobile network.
    Disney says there's 'no indication of a security breach on Disney+,' as it appears that some accounts have been compromised when consumers use the same credentials and passwords across multiple online accounts.
    Featured Video
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
    April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
    May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
    Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
    By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
    All Partner Perspectives
    Slideshows
    Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
    More Slideshows