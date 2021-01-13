Podcast: eero CEO Nick Weaver takes Wi-Fi management for the win

The Light Reading podcast welcomes eero CEO Nick Weaver to discuss in-home connectivity and how his company has changed since it was bought by Amazon in 2019. The podcast covers the proliferation of Wi-Fi 6, the new demands on home routers now that everyone's been home for nearly a year and, finally, eero's progress on its efforts to become a home connectivity partner for service providers.

You can find all of Light Reading's editorial and custom audio programs on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud or Spotify.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading