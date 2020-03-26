Velocix optimizes CDN software for 5G video streaming

CAMBRIDGE, UK – Velocix, the world's leading provider of carrier-grade IP video streaming technology, has introduced new mobile-optimised content delivery network (CDN) software that alleviates the common pain points wireless operators face when scaling out 5G video applications.

The company has revealed sophisticated multi-tier CDN delivery and inter-cache communications technology that can reduce traffic demands over mobile backhaul networks by as much as 30%.

The latest software is also compatible with multi-access edge computing (MEC) systems, allowing elastically scalable caches to be deployed closer to consumers, at the periphery of 5G radio access networks (RANs).

More information about Velocix's mobile-optimised CDN technology is available at info.velocix.com/5g-streaming.

Velocix