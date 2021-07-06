Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone plan a more virtual MWC

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 6/7/2021
Comment (0)

Normally at this time of year, the telecoms industry is still busy digesting the myriad announcements, keynotes and headlines that typically emerge from Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

This year was always going to be different.

Already pushed back from its traditional February/March slot to late June, MWC 2021 is proving to be a tricky balancing act between a physical and virtual presence. The show's organizer, the GSMA, has been forced to admit that most "attendees" in 2021 will be there only in spirit, as registrants on a video link.

Virtually there: Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have joined the ranks deciding not to head to Barcelona for MWC, attending virtually instead. (Source: Deutsche Telekom)
Virtually there: Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have joined the ranks deciding not to head to Barcelona for MWC, attending virtually instead.
(Source: Deutsche Telekom)

Indeed, some of the industry's biggest companies are continuing to abandon plans for a large physical presence in the weeks leading up to the event, leaving one to wonder how many will actually be milling around the eight halls of the Fira.

DT and Vodafone go hybrid

Deutsche Telekom (DT) and Vodafone are the latest to confirm they will have a much reduced on-site presence this year.

Vodafone said it is attending MWC "in a hybrid capacity" while stressing it remains "fully committed" to MWC.

"We have a digital stand. Some of our executives will be attending including our CEO [Nick Read] who will be giving a keynote speech," a Vodafone spokesperson said.

In a statement, Vodafone added: "Opting for a hybrid presence with no employee travel is consistent with our global health and safety policy to safeguard Vodafone employees during this pandemic."

DT said it plans to organize a "fully virtual event" on June 28 and 29, where it intends to present "our latest technological developments and visions."

"At the present time, we still do not believe it is justifiable to take this risk for a large number of our employees," the operator said in a statement.

"We fully support the Mobile World Congress and wish all participants every success," DT added.

Going local

DT and Vodafone join a growing cohort of companies that have already confirmed they will not have physical stands this year, including Cisco, Intel, Google, Microsoft, Ericsson, Sony, Nokia, BT, Oracle and more.

The GSMA is continuing to seek alternative ways to boost visitor numbers, such as offering cheap tickets to local Spanish businesses as part of the Give To and Get Back initiative launched last week.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Spanish residents working in one of 11 key industries, including automotive, media, finance and manufacturing, can buy an MWC21 Discovery Pass for €21. Applicants will also receive a 50% discount for future MWC Barcelona events until 2024.

John Hoffman, the CEO of the GSMA, recently said he was "very confident that 30,000, 40,000, maybe even 50,000 people will attend MWC21 in person, and virtually, watching us online, tens of thousands, maybe even hundreds of thousands."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
5G monetization: The promise and the reality of customer willingness to pay By Ashish Jain, CEO, KAIROS Pulse
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE