Adtran Bows New Mosaic SDN Access Software

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.-- ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced the introduction of a new category of software products, Mosaic Subscriber Solutions & Experience. With this announcement, ADTRAN launches the next evolutionary step of its award-winning, open software architecture, ADTRAN Mosaic™, as service providers look to transition their access infrastructure to a more open, programmable and scalable network. It also delivers on ADTRAN’s promise to lower the cost of service delivery and accelerate service providers’ path to revenue.

The Mosaic Subscriber Solutions & Experience Portfolio offers service providers a set of tools framed around three key values:

Improve Operational Efficiency:

-Optimizes operations with tools for automating network management tasks and repairs;

Empower End Users:

-Accelerates user-driven services model facilitating the transition of the delivery of new network operations and on-demand consumer services into the hands of the user; and

Elevate Customer Focus:

-Improves overall customer satisfaction with products that simplify network access and connectivity and maintain the desired quality of experience (QoE).

Mosaic Activate is the initial software product released under the Mosaic Subscriber Solutions & Experience umbrella. This software has been shipping for several quarters, numerous devices have been integrated and the savings have been validated in live deployments to thousands of residential and business subscribers. This is achieved by eliminating all the pre-provisioning steps typically required before new customer service activation, allowing services to be configured from the edge of the network via an easy to use web interface. Service providers will also realize a tenfold productivity increase leveraging the same number of network management resources to activate new services, accelerating new customer turn up by eliminating the swivel chair operations traditionally involved. Designed to provide software orchestration across heterogeneous systems, Mosaic Activate exemplifies ADTRAN’s commitment to enable service providers to compete with their cloud competitors by providing end users easy access to consume new products by placing them in the palm of their hand.

“The Mosaic Subscriber Solutions & Experience portfolio demonstrates our passion for staying hyper-focused on our customers to solve real world challenges,” said Jeremy Harris, director of Portfolio Management at ADTRAN. "We believe that software offers the possibility to orchestrate every task, data driven machines can securely manage the network, and end users deserve a blissful experience. This is the network that consumers want and that service providers desperately need, and we plan to make this a reality."

Mosaic Activate is the first of many software products that ADTRAN plans to bring to market within the Mosaic Subscriber Solutions & Experience portfolio. These are the tools that will allow service providers to remain relevant and grow their business by dramatically lowering the cost of delivering services and offering maximum flexibility to their customers by handing them control of the network. Pairing this with self-optimizing home networks that ensure service quality down to the device—and even the application—will create the loyal customer base that service providers need to make the leap into the web-scale world.

Service providers can take immediate advantage of Mosaic Activate which is available today.

