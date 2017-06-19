Espial Extends Elevate Platform to Support IPTV

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Transforming the viewing experience worldwide, Espial today announced that its new cloud-based turnkey video solution, built upon the recently-acquired ARRIS Whole Home Solution, together with capabilities from Espial’s leading IP back-office, client and user experience solutions, will be known as Espial Elevate™. Three new customers include Easton Utilities, HBC, and Ritter Communications, bringing the total number of video service providers using the Elevate cloud solution to over forty in the US, Canada, Latin America, and elsewhere.

With Espial Elevate, video service providers gain:

Cloud-based scalability, providing a path to IP Video which is cost-effective, reliable, and secure

A hosted turn-key solution, with provisioning, device management, and metadata distribution via Espial’s 24x7x365 Network Operations Center (NOC) and geo-redundant Elevate Cloud Data Centers

An immersive, intuitive User Experience with innovative Apps capabilities

State-of-the-art media gateways and set-tops, support and integration services provided by ARRIS

“Thanks to its cloud-based, hosted architecture, Espial Elevate empowers service providers such as HBC, Easton, and Ritter to quickly deploy a world-class, IP Video service,” said Jaison Dolvane, CEO, Espial. “By driving service velocity and innovation for our service provider customers, we will help them improve subscriber satisfaction, reduce churn and increase revenue.”

“Elevate’s cloud-based approach enables HBC to scale our video services quickly and cost-effectively,” said Jim Kronebusch, Chief Technical Officer, Hiawatha Broadband Communications. “We believe Espial Elevate will bring both speed and competitive advantage to HBC’s video offering going forward.”

“Our field trial of Elevate has been a success, and we are eager to begin our large-scale deployment shortly,” said Ted Book, Director of Cable & Communications, Easton Utilities. “Espial Elevate will provide Easton subscribers with a top-tier user experience that is essential in today’s competitive video arena.”

“Ritter needed a cutting-edge approach that allowed us to quickly deploy a new, compelling suite of video services, and we’re glad we selected Elevate,” said Trent Taylor, Residential Product Manager, Ritter Communications. “Given Espial’s expertise in next-generation IP video solutions with service providers worldwide, we’re excited about the future of the Elevate solution and look forward to working with Espial to enhance it further.”