& cplSiteName &

Why Amazon May Be Cable's Biggest Threat

Mari Silbey
9/21/2017
50%
50%

Amazon Prime Video may be best known for its British TV series and costume drama lineup. I should know. I've watched Downton Abbey, Grantchester and more. But the current catalog doesn't mean Amazon wants to remain a niche viewing service forever, however it might define that category of content.

As evidence, Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)'s head of Prime video content recently told Variety that CEO Jeff Bezos wants to own a series as popular as Game of Thrones. And he's willing to pay to make it happen. According to analysts, Amazon is investing $4.5 billion in content this year. That's less than Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX), but more than Home Box Office Inc. (HBO) , and it should be enough to make cable companies worry.

Amazon doesn't just have money, however. It also has unparalleled reach across the consumer landscape. The company can cross-market, cross-promote and cross-sell video services in a thousand different ways, and it's that consumer reach combined with the company's cash that's a major competitive advantage.

Consider this. Amazon is already handing out free access to video with the purchase of a Prime membership, and the approach has netted it an audience of around 79 million customers. But Amazon doesn't have to stop there. The company just bought Whole Foods. It could build content rewards into its food shopping loyalty program. It could take advantage of your buying habits online to recommend new shows it thinks you should be watching. It could use the TV shows you watch to recommend other products to buy within the Amazon ecosystem. The possibilities are endless.

Cable companies know this. At the Liberty Global Tech Summit recently, Broadband TV News reports that Liberty Global Inc. (Nasdaq: LBTY) CEO Mike Fries expressed concern about Amazon giving away content that's core to cable companies' business. What he didn't articulate, however, is that while it's hard to compete with free, it's also hard to compete when your rival has unprecedented ways of making money off the same product you sell.

Traditional pay-TV providers can bundle video services with broadband, and that's a big deal. But Amazon can bundle video services with almost anything else. (See also Boom! Hulu Just Blew Up the TV Bundle.)

There is growing chatter in the press about Amazon's market power and whether it should be treated as a monopoly. Should the government place restrictions on it? Should the retail powerhouse be broken up?

I don't know, but certainly there are many companies in many sectors that see Amazon as a credible threat to their survival. There's no reason to think the cable industry is immune.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
More Blogs from MariNation
Forget back to school. Let's get back to TV with a rush of fall industry updates.
Maybe TV doesn't have to be just TV anymore.
'You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.'
A talk with Cisco opens questions about the future of the network edge: Who controls it? Who pays for it?
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Highlights: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Could the Connected Car Help Prevent Terrorism?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/15/2017
Cities Slam FCC on Broadband Proceedings
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/15/2017
Apple's New iPhones: No Gigabit LTE for You!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/14/2017
1 Million Pirate Set-Top Boxes Sold in the UK
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/20/2017
Close the Loop to Automate Service Assurance
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 9/14/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed