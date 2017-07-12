& cplSiteName &

Verizon's New Fios TV Is No More

Mari Silbey
12/12/2017
50%
50%

Don't hold your breath for that new Fios IPTV platform. After months of delays and concerned rumblings, the Fios TV update now appears to be on permanent hold. Or as one source put it, the new platform has gone "belly up."

Asked about the subject, a Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) spokesperson said only, "We don't have anything to announce." But the company has been backpedaling on its IPTV update since it first demonstrated the product hardware and software back at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona last February. (See This Is the New Fios TV From Verizon.)

Verizon IPTV demo in 2017
Verizon IPTV demo in 2017

Warning bells really started to ring in October when a source reported that the project was on life support, and no one could confirm who was overseeing development anymore. CFO Matthew Ellis added to the ambiguity at the time, saying about Verizon's IPTV plans, "We are continuing to look at what makes sense for us to launch, something that’s differentiated in that space, probably around live programming, but how and when we launch something will be TBD." (See Verizon's IPTV Plans Flounder Further.)

Now, DSLReports is citing sources who say the project has officially been cancelled and early beta trials have been halted. Light Reading's own source confirms the news.

What's particularly worrying about the IPTV disaster is that Verizon has been working on this effort for years. Way, way back at CES 2011, Verizon was already pushing the idea that it would transition to an all-IP version of Fios. Here's a picture of the demo!

Verizon IPTV demo in 2011
Verizon IPTV demo in 2011

The concept was revolutionary at the time, coming long before full-fledged TV apps like Sling TV or DirecTV Now. However, Verizon never followed through. Instead it's spent hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars on acquisitions and product development only to end up with an aging hybrid QAM/IP platform and the lackluster Go90 OTT service.

So what's next? We can only wait and see.

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(1)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
mendyk
50%
50%
mendyk,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
12/12/2017 | 10:20:18 AM
Shocked
Verizon isn't known as a technology innovator. 800-pound gorillas have other means to succeed.
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Here's Pai in Your Eye
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/11/2017
Ericsson & Samsung to Supply Verizon With Fixed 5G Gear
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/11/2017
The Anatomy of Automation: Q&A With Cisco's Roland Acra
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 12/7/2017
You Can't Fix OTT Streaming Problems If You Can't See Them
Mike Hollyman, Head of Consulting Engineering, Nokia Deepfield, 12/8/2017
Eurobites: Ericsson Restates Its Financials, Warns of Impairment Charges
Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, 12/8/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Don't Fall Asleep on the Job! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives