Nagra Secures Euskatel's 4K Android TV Set-Top Box Deployment in Spain

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- NAGRA, a Kudelski Group ( SIX:KUD.S) company and the world’s leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that its NAGRA CONNECT content protection solution for connected networks was deployed by Spanish cable TV provider Euskaltel to secure the operator’s new Android TV - based 4K set - top boxes by Technicolor. This new launch marks the first Android TV Operator Tier deployment for NAGRA.

The seamless integration of the NAGRA - secured set - top box with the operator’s existing OpenTV Platform backend gives Euskaltel the ability to bring a range of new content packages to its subscribers. They include premium 4K content with value - added features such as VOD, catch - up and start - over TV, cloud DVR and multiscreen TV secured by NAGRA CONNECT, the converged CAS/DRM solution for connected set - top boxes and televisions, supporting protection for broadcast, IPTV, operator OTT. Additionally, leveraging its forward - thinking investment in DOCSIS and Fiber - to - the - Home (FTTH) IP infrastructure, Euskaltel is now able to progressively transition its installed customer base to the new 4K Ultra HD Android environment.

"Consumer demand for high - quality content on multiple screens keeps growing and we’ re delighted to respond with this new offer for our subscribers,” said Leticia Sánchez Berian, Director of Television Operations at Euskaltel. “By working with NAGRA and Technicolor, we were able to introduce a new 4K set - top box that allow s us to take advantage of our existing OpenTV backend platform to deliver linear and on - demand premium content while also tapping into a rich Android TV video app ecosystem to deliver even more value to our customers.”

