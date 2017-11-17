& cplSiteName &

Top 5 Tech Turkeys 2017

Dan Jones
11/22/2017
50%
50%

It's time, once again, to pick out the turkeys that have put the tryptophan in technology this year. There were plenty of options to pick from this year, from the failure of noted mega-mergers to Gigabit (not!) 4G.

So let's run down our picks!

Uh-oh, say goodbye to net neutrality!
Here's an evergreen tech turkey that's fresh out of the oven! The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) released plans Tuesday to vote on repealing rules that provide for equal access to the Internet. The vote is due on December 14. (See Fed Watch: AT&T, Net Neutrality & More.)

The plan, spearheaded by new chairman Ajit Pai, appears to ignore the spirit of the bulk of the 22 million public comments submitted on Net Neutrality. The plans predictably sparked a storm of outrage on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Egos trip up the Sprint/T-Mobile merger
Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile US Inc. have been talking about merging, trying to merge, or avoiding questions about merging pretty much since 2011. Yet the wheels fell off the second major push to create a competitor similar in size to AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and Verizon Wireless again at the beginning of November.

Laughably, multiple sources -- from our reporting and others' -- stated that "egos" tripped up the merger as talks became "a little hostile and personal." There's always next year, right? (See Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Falls Apart (Again!))

Cisco & Ericsson's $1B miss
The Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) and Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) business and technology partnership, announced in September 2015, was supposed to alter the dynamics of the industry, focusing on 5G, NFV, IoT, and other over-hyped communications buzzwords. Fast forward to November 2017, and new Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm says the partnership won't make its $1 billion sales target for 2018. Whoopsy! (See Cisco/Ericsson Partnership to Miss $1B Sales Target in 2018.)

AT&T/TWC merger gets bigly political
AT&T's attempt to buy Time Warner Cable Inc. (NYSE: TWC) hit a brick wall Monday with the DOJ suing to block the takeover -- following President Trump repeatedly lashing out at TWC's CNN for its coverage of him on cable TV. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson says that AT&T will fight the DOJ move. Bet Randall is real happy about all the nice things he said about Trump earlier this year. So worth it! (See DoJ Sues to Block AT&T/Time Warner and DoJ Sues to Block AT&T/Time Warner.)

Throttling that Gigabit!
Forget about 5G, Gigabit LTE was supposed to be the very best performance that $750 to $1,000(!) could buy you on a US 4G network this year. Never mind that "Gigabit LTE" will actually deliver peak downloads of 200 to 300 Mbit/s at best! And yet both Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL) and Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) have throttled back the modem speeds of their respective new iPhone X and Pixel 2 devices. (See Apple's New iPhones: No Gigabit LTE for You!, Google's Pixel 2: No Gigabit LTE for You, Either! and When Is a Gig Not a Gig? When It's Gigabit LTE!)

Bubbling under:

Let us know your own choices for tech turkeys 2017 on the message board below.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
December 5-7, 2017, The Intercontinental Prague
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
When Will 6G Arrive? Hopefully Never, Says BT's McRae
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/21/2017
Let's Talk About 5G Efficiency, Not Wacky Services
Iain Morris, News Editor, 11/21/2017
AT&T's Lurie Leaps to Synchronoss as New CEO
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/17/2017
Wireless Could Arrive Soon in NYC Subway Tunnels
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/20/2017
Sprint COO Ottendorfer Jumps Ship
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 11/17/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives