Viavi, Trilithic Cover Cable DAA Testing With XPERTrak News Wire Feed

Light Reading 10/10/2017 Comment (0) Login 50% 50% Tweet SAN JOSE, Calif. -- VIAVI Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) and Trilithic today announced that they will be promoting their combined value proposition for cable service providers at SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2017. VIAVI acquired Trilithic on August 9, in a union of two complementary leaders in test and measurement for communication service providers. The two companies will be represented in Booths 1387 and 153 at the Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado, October 18-20, 2017. As bandwidth demand continues to increase worldwide, cable MSOs have started upgrading their networks to DOCSIS 3.1, increasing node splits and planning for Distributed Access Architectures (DAA) such as Remote PHY — changes which will create a whole new set of test and measurement challenges. VIAVI’s portfolio of fully featured field testers, lab systems and assurance solutions is now bolstered by Trilithic’s range of technician-friendly installation and troubleshooting instruments and leakage systems. The combination creates more scale to address markets globally, offering solutions in the headend/hub, network operating center and field, for in-house workforces and contractors. Featured Solutions at Cable-Tec Expo VIAVI and Trilithic will be demonstrating innovations in test and measurement for service providers and contractors, including: VIAVI XPERTrak, now featuring integrated plant leakage data leveraging the Trilithic leakage portfolio. This integration further extends XPERTrak’s ability to detect plant issues creating churn risk and provide the insight and tools to efficiently find and fix them. DAA return sweep and ingress suppression. By leveraging the DAA unit as a virtualized return spectrum/sweep receiver, XPERTrak enables continuity of critical maintenance capabilities using identical field instruments and processes as used with traditional nodes. OneExpert CATV GigE-capable modular instrument, powerful enough to meet service provider requirements, yet simple enough to help technicians and contractors work quickly and efficiently.

– Quick, full scan with QuickCheck Expert

– Test cable lengths and find home network components with HomeTDR

– Troubleshoot home WiFi networks with WiFi Advisor Smart Channel Wizard

– Characterize local coax networks to 1,600 MHz with SmartID Trilithic DSP120/180 signal level meter with all capabilities needed for independent contractors and installers at a price point well within reach for these workgroups. A new suite of fiber test solutions to address the migration of high-speed technologies from the core network closer to the home:

– VIAVI’s CWDM OTDR and DWDM OTDR modules enable technicians to efficiently install and maintain DWDM links using existing instruments.

– Updated Fiber to the Home (FTTH) solutions for all phases of the PON lifecycle such as SmartOTDR and FTTH-SLM.

– The industry’s broadest portfolio of multifiber test tools, including SmartClass Fiber MPOLx (MPO optical loss testing), FiberChek Sidewinder (MPO inspection) and the MPO Optical Switch Module (MPO OTDR certifying) for the T-BERD/ MTS-4000 platform. Complete Trilithic leakage portfolio including high-sensitivity instruments plus centralized server software to collect data and present actionable results and reports or maps. Reliable, NEBS-certified Trilithic Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) featuring support for cable, IP/OTT, and broadcast video providers. Viavi Solutions Inc. (0) | Comment | Print | RSS Comments Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT [close this box] Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.