EXFO Intros EX1 Throughput Tester

10/18/2017
QUEBEC CITY, CANADA -- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO, TSX: EXF), the network test, monitoring and analytics experts, unveiled EX1, the first pocket-sized solution enabling technicians to measure subscribers’ real-life throughput—up to full line rate Gigabit Ethernet—using the same method they do: Speedtest® by Ookla®. Multipurpose and portable, EX1 is ready to evolve with networks and provide active testing capabilities for complete service lifecycle testing and continuous- or on-demand performance monitoring at points of contention—key to delivering consistent QoE throughout the transition to virtual networks.

To confirm they get what they pay for, residential and business Ethernet subscribers measure actual throughput/speed using off-the-shelf solutions that fall short in capturing correct speed rates. Performing speed tests using a dedicated carrier-grade device is necessary to provide subscribers with reliable proof that speed delivered and service level agreement (SLA) rates match. In addition, with its future-proof, scalable platform, the EX1 is ready to support evolving applications such as WiFi testing capabilities.

Intermittent quality issues take more time to troubleshoot, requiring a flexible monitoring solution that can stay in place as long as required. The EX1’s portable design and impressive feature set (including over 140 tests) make it the best choice for on-demand performance testing at any interval or any moment.

“The EX1 is a powerful tool to validate that speed promised is speed delivered. Technicians can simply connect to the EX1 through their smart device for a true untethered testing experience,” said Stéphane Chabot, EXFO’s Vice President, Test and Measurement. “Add continuous monitoring capabilities and our customers get precise and actionable data intelligence using a solution that’s perfect for use in service commissioning or break/fix scenarios.”

"Any tool that makes it easier for service providers to test and measure the quality of experience for their customers is a welcome addition to the industry," said Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader for Light Reading. "And if it's portable and can work with the provider's own devices, that's a very nice bonus."

EXFO Inc. (Nasdaq: EXFO; Toronto: EXF)

