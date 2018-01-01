Peraso Debuts WiGig Chipset for VR

TORONTO -- Peraso Technologies Inc., a leader in Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) chipsets, today announced its new V125 WiGig Reference Design for Wireless VR. Optimized for consumer and enterprise VR applications, the V125 platform harnesses the power of 60 GHz WiGig connectivity to untether VR headsets from PCs and deliver unmatched performance – including multi-gigabit speeds 10x faster than traditional Wi-Fi, no interference and zero latency – for a truly immersive virtual experience with no wires. The platform shatters the limits of existing wireless VR solutions with market-first capabilities that enhance the user experience and improve flexibility for headset manufacturers.

“Going wireless solves one of the biggest challenges with VR, which is giving users a completely unencumbered, free-moving experience,” said Anshel Sag, analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy. “WiGig makes this possible, while delivering significant performance advantages that make it a natural choice for wireless VR – both today and in the future. This is why we expect to see WiGig VR starting to take off in 2018, and this is an early example of that.”

Named a CES 2018 Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), Peraso's new V125 chipset is a small form-factor, low power consumption solution developed to work with all brands of VR headsets, including those using 3K resolution screens and inside-out tracking. The platform includes the following features designed to advance the state of current wireless VR solutions:

High performance wireless VR – With an antenna designed specifically for VR and a specialized beam-tracking algorithm, the V125 platform uniquely optimizes the wireless VR link. This ensures the user’s experience is uninterrupted even when not standing directly in front of the wireless VR source radio. Since radio placement is less restricted, users are afforded more flexibility when setting up their VR system. Peraso is currently the only WiGig chipset vendor which offers an antenna separate from the RF integrated circuit, allowing manufacturers to optimize the usage of the reference design to best suit their applications.

Small headset, big computing power – While some standalone wireless VR platforms have removed the cord, it typically comes at the expense of computing power on the headset. The multi-gigabit speed of Peraso’s V125 WiGig chipset allows headset designers and developers to decouple the CPU from the device while still creating an unparalleled VR experience. Also, the low power requirements of the V125 platform result in smaller, lighter headsets.

Enterprise-class VR – The V125 platform for enterprise is designed to meet the intensive requirements of business use cases. The opportunity for industrial applications is vast, including medical simulation and training, virtual architecture design, and 3D views of real estate offerings.

“VR momentum is growing, and cutting the cord is the obvious next step in delivering the experience that was always intended, allowing users to move naturally and freely in virtual worlds with absolutely no degradation in performance,” said Ron Glibbery, President and CEO at Peraso. “When VR is finally untethered with WiGig, this promise becomes a reality, and the possibilities for consumer and enterprise VR use cases are endless. Our sole focus as a pure-play 60 GHz chipset provider is to build a high-performance WiGig VR ecosystem for users, and we’re working with headset and consumer electronics manufacturers globally that have integrated our V125 platform to do just that, with products that will be announced in 2018.”

Peraso will be demonstrating their wireless VR solution, along with a host of other WiGig applications, at CES 2018 in their suite at the Westgate, January 9th - 12th. To arrange a private demonstration, please contact mdenicola@perasotech.com.

Peraso Technologies Inc.