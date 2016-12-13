Avaya Files for Bankruptcy Protection

NEW YORK -- Avaya Inc. (together with certain of its domestic subsidiaries, collectively, the “Company”) today announced that it has commenced a formal proceeding to restructure its balance sheet to better position itself for the future. To facilitate this restructuring, the Company filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”). The Company’s foreign affiliates are not included in the filing and will continue normal operations.

The Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing facility underwritten by Citibank. Subject to Court approval, this DIP financing, combined with the Company’s cash from operations, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity during the chapter 11 cases to support its continuing business operations and minimize disruption.

“We have conducted an extensive review of alternatives to address Avaya’s capital structure, and we believe pursuing a restructuring through chapter 11 is the best path forward at this time,” said Kevin Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Avaya. “Reducing the Company’s current debt through the chapter 11 process will best position all of Avaya’s businesses for future success.”

As part of Avaya’s comprehensive assessment of options to address its capital structure, the Company evaluated expressions of interest in various Avaya assets, including its Contact Center business. After extensive evaluation in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Avaya Board of Directors has determined that focusing on the Company’s debt structure is paramount and a sale of the Contact Center business at this time would not maximize value for Avaya’s customers and all of its stakeholders. Avaya remains in ongoing negotiations to monetize certain other assets, as appropriate, to maximize value for all stakeholders.

