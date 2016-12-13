& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Deutsche Telekom Extends Smart Home Platform

Paul Rainford
2/20/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Amazon seeks drone dudes and more in the UK; BT lands Indian broadcast contract; Orange invests in Android-based transaction system; BlackBerry sues Nokia.

  • Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) is extending and enhancing its white-label smart home offering, Qivicon. The service is now available to telcos and others in Slovakia and Norway, and includes devices from Centralite, which sells smart plugs, motion sensors and more, and Sengled, which offers "intelligent" lighting. The German giant clearly believes the smart home is where it's at: Only last week it announced that it had done a deal with Amazon which brought Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN)'s Alexa voice-controlled assistant into the Qivicon fold.

  • Talking of Amazon, the online retail behemoth is creating 5,000 new jobs in the UK -- and not all of them crummily paid ones in warehouses. As the Daily Telegraph reports, more than 1,500 of the new positions will be based at its development centers in Cambridge, Edinburgh and London, where Amazon folk work on a range of innovations, including the aforesaid Alexa and its embryonic drone delivery service, Prime Air.

  • The UK's Intellectual Property Office has helped broker an agreement between the creative industries and search engines that, it hopes, will go some way to stopping consumers making use of file-sharing websites that break content copyright rules. All parties concerned have signed up to a voluntary code of practice on issue, which comes into force immediately.

  • Orange Digital Ventures has chipped in for the third round of fundraising by Famoco, a developer of Android-based transaction systems. Famoco, which claims to have more than 100,000 devices deployed in more than 30 countries, hopes to raise €11 million (US$11.6 million) from Orange (NYSE: FTE) and others to help it open new offices in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

  • BT Media & Broadcast, BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA)'s media services business, has been chosen by Indian broadcaster Viacom18 to distribute its flagship Colors channel to Sky TV subscribers in the UK in HD. BT will manage the uplink and downlink of the signal to and from the broadcast satellite.

  • Orange and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate on 5G and "cloudification." Areas coming in for joint scrutiny will include Massive MIMO, network slicing and virtual reality.

  • Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is being sued by BlackBerry for what it claims is the infringement of as many as 11 patents, according to a Bloomberg report. These two have history on the patents front, with Nokia winning a dispute over WLAN products back in 2012. (See Euronews: Nokia Goes After RIM.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Documentaries
    YouTube Takes on Facebook Live-Streaming
    2|17|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Popular 'YouTubers' will be the first to get the new service on their smartphones. You have been warned.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
    2|17|17   |   05:54   |   (0) comments

    AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
    LRTV Documentaries
    Uber & NASA Collaborate on Flying Car Project
    2|16|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Is Uber for real? Well, it's hired NASA engineer Mark Moore to lead the project, and he wouldn't come cheap.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Zuckerberg Tries Out the Oculus Rift VR Glove
    2|15|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Facebook CEO shows off a new way to interact with the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset: an Oculus glove.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Huawei Digital Transformation Forum 2017
    2|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Here's a preview of the upcoming Huawei Digital Transformation Forum taking place in Barcelona with trending telecom topics like cloud, IoT, 5G and much more!
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Dan Sahar of Qwilt on Open Edge Cloud Platform
    2|8|17   |   08:38   |   (0) comments

    Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
    LRTV Documentaries
    ZeroStack's 'Self-Driving Cloud'
    2|7|17   |   01:09   |   (0) comments

    Its Z-Brain tech automates day-to-day management and long-term planning for hybrid clouds.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Nominum's Craig Sprosts on DNS & Cybersecurity Trends
    2|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
    LRTV Documentaries
    China Moves Towards Mixed Ownership of Telcos
    2|1|17   |   01:10   |   (0) comments

    Chinese authorities are promoting new ownership models in order to raise capital.
    Shades of Ray
    What to Expect at MWC 2017
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    5G is set to dominate as the key buzz term at this year's Mobile World Congress but there are other pressing 4G matters to address.
    Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
    Versa: A Lot More Than SD-WAN
    1|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Kelly Ahuja, the new CEO of Versa Networks, speaks with Steve Saunders of Light Reading about how Versa offers much more than just SD-WAN, and its plan to grow market adoption in 2017.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Facebook Gets Physical With Its Security Strategy
    1|31|17   |   00:48   |   (0) comments

    Facebook has introduced new measures that will enable users to secure access to their accounts using a physical 'key' application.
    Upcoming Live Events
    March 21-22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    March 22, 2017, The Curtis Hotel, Denver, CO
    May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
    May 15, 2017, Austin Convention Center - Austin, TX
    June 6, 2017, The Joule Hotel, Dallas, TX
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    A Photo Tour of CES 2017
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    T-Mobile CEO: M&A Coming but Not Quite Yet
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 2/14/2017
    Is the Time Right for a Cisco/Ericsson Wedding?
    Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-chief, 2/17/2017
    Nice to See at Least One CSP Taking My Advice
    Mitch Wagner, Editor, Enterprise Cloud, 2/17/2017
    Charter Launches 5G Field Trials
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 2/16/2017
    Cloudifying the Communications Network
    Prayson Pate, CTO, Ensemble, ADVA Optical Networking, 2/16/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
    Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
    Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
    Animals with Phones
    Live Digital Audio

    Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.