& cplSiteName &

Charter Touts Gig Plans as Earnings Slide

Mari Silbey
10/26/2017
50%
50%

It hasn't been a pretty quarter for anyone in the pay-TV industry, and Charter is no exception. Following on the heels of Comcast's quarterly report, Charter limited its video subscriber losses to 104,000 compared to Comcast's 134,000, but the company's Q3 decline follows a negative trend in previous quarters as well, whereas Comcast has bucked the industry with video sub gains in the past.

Worse, from a Charter Communications Inc. point of view, net income was only $48 million compared $189 million a year ago, with diluted earnings per share pegged at $0.19 compared to $0.69 in the third quarter of 2016. Total revenue rose 4.2% on the year to $10.5 billion, but that didn't stop the markets from punishing Charter with the stock price falling as much as 8% following the earnings report.

Despite the rough financials for the quarter, Charter Chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge continued to hammer on the company's strategy of unifying pricing and packaging across its entire footprint, as well as on the improvements the company has made with its broadband offerings. Charter's total number of Internet subscribers was up for the quarter, with a net addition of 249,000 new data customers.

Rutledge also used the earnings call to slide in several product launch announcements, noting first and foremost that, "In a couple of months we'll also launch gigabit speeds in several key markets using DOCSIS 3.1." Charter has fallen behind many of its peers in the gigabit race, but that appears set to change as Rutledge added that in 2018, "We'll begin to buy exclusively 3.1 modems."

Other products on the way include a new higher-powered WiFi router, and the rollout of Charter's cloud-based Spectrum guide to new customers beginning after the turn of the year. As far as set-tops go, Rutledge noted that Charter has now deployed more than 1 million boxes on the WorldBox platform, and that going forward, the company will purchase these set-tops exclusively. The advantage of the platform is that WorldBox set-tops can be used across Charter's entire footprint including all of the territories acquired in the Time Warner Cable and Bright House acquisitions.

In a boost to Charter's commercial services business, which brought in $1.48 billion in revenue for the quarter, Rutledge also announced that Charter will launch an SD-WAN solution in the coming months. That would align the company with Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)'s progress. Comcast introduced its SD-WAN product just 5 months ago. (See Comcast Woos the Enterprise With SD-WAN.)

For more cable market coverage and insights, check out our dedicated cable content channel here on Light Reading.

Perhaps most exciting in the Charter earnings call was Rutledge's optimism for the wireless sector. With plans to launch its own mobile service in the second quarter of 2018, Charter has had an opportunity to learn from Comcast's earlier entry into the business. Rutledge said his company has made good use of a cooperative deal with Comcast to explore wireless opportunities together and that there is continued research being done into how cable wireless services can best be managed from a back office perspective. Charter and Comcast don't partner on wireless service delivery in any operational sense today, but Rutledge confirmed there is the potential for such an arrangement in the future. (See Comcast & Charter Seal Wireless Pact.)

Rutledge also emphasized the work Charter is doing in wireless that is unrelated to the mobile service it plans to launch. These efforts include 5G field tests and technology development around small cells. (See Charter Launches 5G Field Trials and Ericsson Is Building a DOCSIS Small Cell.)

For the future, Rutledge, like his counterparts elsewhere in the cable industry, is a big believer in building Charter's success on a foundation of connectivity. Closing out the earnings call he stated, "We're going down the path investing in our networks for a future that we see as very bright, which is high capacity wireless attached to high capacity wireline."

— Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
5 Reasons to Ignore Automation
Dennis Mendyk, Vice President of Research, Heavy Reading, 10/24/2017
Heavy Reading: It's Simple – Automate or Die
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 10/25/2017
AT&T Q3: Taxes, FirstNet & '5G Evolution'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/24/2017
Netflix's Busy Week: Debt, Data & Video Monogamy
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/25/2017
Verizon's IPTV Plans Flounder Further
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/23/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
... and you just have to yell at the screen.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives