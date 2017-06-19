NetScout, Arbor Team on Security Data

WESTFORD, Mass. – NetScout Systems Inc., a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity and business intelligence solutions, today announced integration between the Company’s next-generation, real-time information platform, ISNG, and network threat analysis solution, Arbor Networks Spectrum.

This solution brings NETSCOUT’s patented smart data technology to advanced threat detection, delivering pervasive visibility for the entire enterprise. Using a common, shared data source will also promote smooth collaboration between the network and security teams. The result is faster time to detection and investigation of advanced threats. For the first time, network and security teams will have access to both real-time and historical network traffic from a single dashboard, giving them the Smart Data required for the rapid detection and investigation of advanced threats hidden on the network.

“NetScout’s approach enables greater collaboration between network and security teams, helping to ensure that key network data is accessible and actionable,” said Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). “The Company is leveraging pervasive instrumentation of enterprise networks to deliver end-to-end visibility across users, applications, protocols and network data. Together with Arbor Networks Spectrum security analytics and integrated threat intelligence – NETSCOUT can help orchestrate and automate key network and security workflows, helping customers detect and investigate threats faster than traditional approaches.”

Automate and Orchestrate Key Service Assurance and Security Threat Detection Workflows with Smart Data from NetScout Solutions Smart data is comprised of NetScout patented Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology, which provides unprecedented intranet traffic visibility, and Arbor Networks Active Threat Level Analysis System (ATLAS), a global threat intelligence infrastructure, which provides unprecedented internet traffic visibility. This smart data provides actionable intelligence vital to resolving security threats quickly and efficiently.

Arbor Networks ATLAS monitors over one-third of all internet traffic providing near-real-time visibility into today’s emerging threats, fueling Arbor’s mission to help keep the internet stable and secure. This dynamic intelligence empowers security and network teams with relevant, actionable information on the threats facing them within the increasingly connected world.

NetScout ISNG with ASI technology efficiently analyzes real-time wire data for a contextual view of service, network and application performance. It delivers unprecedented scalability and flexibility in multiple form factors and deployment options: virtual, software and hardware appliances. NetScout’s technology converts high-volume network traffic into high value, multi-dimensional metadata in real time - effectively creating “smart data.” NetScout smart data is collected, organized, analyzed and contextualized to provide real-time insight into service performance degradations across physical, virtual and hybrid cloud environments. With this integration, ISNG becomes the data source for Arbor Networks Spectrum, “mining” IP traffic intelligence pervasively and passively across the network.

Now NetScout customers can use Arbor Networks Spectrum with ISNG to:

Leverage common service delivery infrastructure in physical, virtual and cloud environments that gives security teams pervasive visibility across users, applications, protocols, and network flow data.

Provide security teams with superior intelligence based on the high-resolution wire data using either dedicated or shared ISNG collectors.

Take advantage of smart data from the combined solution to expose and extract the key potential threat activity across the network, reducing mean time to resolution of critical security threats.

“With ISNG, we are now delivering what IT, network and security teams have been craving during a time of profound technology disruption – a greater level of simplicity along with more visibility and control over their distributed environments,” said Anil Singhal, president and chief executive officer, NetScout. “With the integration of Arbor Networks Spectrum advanced threat capabilities, ISNG customers can leverage their investment in NetScout solutions to encompass all aspects of IT and security operations across the enterprise, public sector, and service provider markets.”

NetScout Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: NTCT)