IBM X-Force Red Launches New Services for Automotive Industry & IoT

LAS VEGAS -- IBM Security (NYSE: IBM) today announced the launch of two new security testing practice areas focused on automotive security and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new services will be delivered via an elite team of IBM X-Force Red researchers focused on testing backend processes, apps and physical hardware used to control access and management of smart systems.

The new IoT services will be delivered alongside the Watson IoT Platform to provide security services by design to organizations developing IoT solutions for all industries. With 58% of organizations testing their IoT applications only during the production phase1, the potential for introducing vulnerabilities into existing systems remains unacceptably high. The Watson IoT Platform provides configuration and management of IoT environments, and the IBM X-Force Red services bring an added layer of security and penetration testing.

IBM X-Force Red marked its first-year anniversary with the addition of security specialists such as Cris Thomas (aka Space Rogue) and Dustin Heywood (aka Evil_Mog with Team Hashcat), who add to the team's impressive roster of talent globally. To further optimize their engagements, IBM X-Force Red has also built a password cracker called "Cracken" designed to help clients improve password hygiene.

"Over the past year, we've seen security testing further emerge as a key component in clients' security programs," said Charles Henderson, Global Head of IBM X-Force Red. "Finding issues in your products and services upfront is a far better investment than the expense of letting cybercriminals find and exploit vulnerabilities. Our own investments in people, tools and expertise have more than tripled our security testing capabilities in the first year of IBM X-Force Red, making our offense our clients' best defense."

IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM)