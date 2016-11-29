Nico Fischbach Leaves Colt, Joins Security Specialist Forcepoint

Nico Fischbach, one of the best known names and faces in the Carrier Ethernet and virtualization sectors, has left international network operator Colt to join cybersecurity specialist Forcepoint with the job title "CTO Cloud."

Fischbach was at Colt for 16 years and was instrumental in the operator's introduction of SDN and NFV capabilities in recent years, as well as playing an active role at related industry bodies and being a vocal commentator at many industry events.

Now he's joined one of the hottest sectors in the comms and tech industry – cybersecurity. (See Demand, Virtualization Reshaping Security Landscape, AT&T & AWS: A Powerful Combo and CSPs Face Double Threat From DDoS Trends - Report.)

Forcepoint, an Austin, Texas-based joint venture of Raytheon and Vista Equity Partners, offers a variety of security products and services to enterprises across multiple platforms (cloud, mobile, appliances) and is a member of the Intel Security Innovation Alliance. (See Intel Security Expands Alliance Ecosystem, Adds BT.)

Fischbach is unable to comment currently on his new role at Forcepoint or his departure from Colt Technology Services Group Ltd (London: COLT). Below is his most recent interview with Light Reading, where he talks about the implementation of SDN and NFV at Colt.





