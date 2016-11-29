& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Cybercrime Iceberg Ahoy! – DT

Paul Rainford
1/13/2017
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: ETSI lines up NFV interop tests in Spain; Telekom Austria teams up with Turner for cartoon channel distribution; EE bringing it all back home.

  • It's only right that on Friday 13th we should kick off Eurobites with a bit of doom and gloom: Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) 's head of group security services, Thomas Tschersich, predicts that the cyber attacks the world has seen to date are just the "tip of the iceberg" and that "what is to come will be colossal." Tschersich pinpoints two main areas of vulnerability -- private users, who are particularly susceptible to crypto-trojans being installed on their computers, and companies, who will continue to be assailed on all sides by DDoS attacks on the servers that form the cornerstone of their business. For the full grim prognosis, watch the video below. (See Security Vendor: Attacks Will Bury the Internet by 2020 and Attacks Have Major Internet Sites on the Ropes.)

  • The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) has lined up what it says is the first NFV interoperability Plugtests event, to run from January 23 to February 3. Back in November, 29 remote labs were connected to the ETSI Plugtests network in preparation for the event, which is supported by Telefónica and will focus on validating ETSI NFV Release 2 end-to-end capabilities. For a full list of participants see this press release. (See BCE 2016: Live NFV Interop Demo Takes Center Stage, Light Reading Publishes Unique NFV Interoperability Test Report, Why Independent NFV Interop Tests Need to Go a Step Further and NFV Interop Test: Key Takeaways.)

  • Telekom Austria Group has become a technical partner of Turner Broadcasting System Inc. 's Cartoon Network channel, an agreement that will see the migration of the channel to the Eutelsat 16A satellite, for teleport- and satellite contribution services in central and eastern Europe.

  • EE , the UK mobile operator that is now part of BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA), says that all its customer service calls are now being answered in either the UK or Ireland. This "onshoring" process has created more than 1,000 jobs in the two countries (and axed a few overseas, obviously).

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    Heavy Reading: The Changing Data Center Landscape
    1|12|17   |   6:05   |   (1) comment

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision event in Rome, Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst Roz Roseboro talks about how virtualization is impacting data center evolution and how that evolution is affecting the relationship between service providers, data center operators and public cloud providers.
    Boingo: Prepping for Millions of Devices
    1|12|17   |   5:07   |   (1) comment

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision in Rome, Boingo's CTO Derek Peterson discusses how wireless operators will address the needs of low-bandwidth and high-bandwidth apps at the same time, the need for more MHz, the impact of IoT and more.
    Comcast Shows Off Gig Gateway at CES
    1|11|17   |     |   (1) comment

    With its largest presence at CES in years, Comcast took the wraps off its long-awaited gigabit gateway and a new platform for managing the home WiFi network. Light Reading Senior Editor Mari Silbey sat down with EVP Chris Satchell to discuss the latest Comcast advance, and met with VP of Product Strategy and Development Andrea Peiro to walk through a demo of the ...
    Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
    1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
    Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
    1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

    Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
    VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
    1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
    Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
    1|6|17   |   4:39   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
    Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
    1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

    Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
    Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
    1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
    Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
    1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
    VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
    1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
    Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
    1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

    At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
