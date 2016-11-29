Sandvine Reports Q4, Full-Year Results

WATERLOO, Canada -- Sandvine, (TSX:SVC) a leading provider of intelligent network policy control solutions for fixed and mobile operators, today reported revenue of $27.0 million for its fourth quarter of 2016, net income of $2.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, and EBITDA1 of $4.7 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. The company also announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to C$0.02 per common share, or C$0.08 annualized (from C$0.0175 per common share, or C$0.07 annualized). All results are reported in U.S. dollars under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise specified.

Sandvine’s revenue for fiscal 2016 was $120.7 million (FY 2015: $123.3 million) and EBITDA1 was $24.4 million (FY 2015: $46.0 million), or $0.17 per diluted share (FY 2015: $0.31). Fiscal 2015 EBITDA1 included $16.0 million ($0.11 per diluted share) related to the recognition of deferred tax assets as well as $2.8 million ($0.02 per diluted share) related to a one-time gain on sale of a private company investment. Sandvine’s net income for fiscal 2016 was $13.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

Other Q4 2016 highlights:

Revenue by access technology market: wireless 64%; fixed telco 21%; fixed cable 13%; other 2%

Revenue by geography: EMEA 38%; NA 26%; CALA 18%; APAC 18%

Revenue by sales channel: reseller 56%; direct 44%

Cash and investments: $133.0 million