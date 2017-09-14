Acacia Intros 1.2T Coherent Module News Wire Feed

Light Reading 9/20/2017 Comment (0) Login 50% 50% Tweet GOTHENBURG, Sweden and MAYNARD, Mass. -- Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA), a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced its AC1200 Coherent Module, based on its Pico digital signal processor (DSP) ASIC. Utilizing two wavelengths, with up to 600 Gbps capacity each, Acacia’s AC1200 supports transmission speeds of up to 1.2 Tbps in a footprint which is 40% less than the size of a 5” x 7” module supporting 400 Gbps today. In addition to its higher capacity and density, Acacia’s AC1200 introduces several new features designed to enable network operators to improve efficiency while reducing network costs. Key among these features are: Tunable Baud Rate – enables continuous baud rate adjustment for optimal utilization of the available spectrum Patented Fractional QAM Modulation – provides users with the ability to select very fine resolution of QAM constellations for optimal capacity Enhanced Turbo Product Code SD-FEC – offers ultra-high net coding gain (NCG) and enables maximum reach, while maintaining low power dissipation. Acacia’s AC1200 module will support security encryption and a wide range of host interfaces designed to reduce or eliminate the need for costly external devices. Acacia will support its AC1200 with a software development kit designed to streamline the integration and allow customers to more quickly take advantage of this highly flexible solution. Acacia’s versatile AC1200 will support multiple network applications, including DCI, metro, long-haul and submarine. Key Acacia technologies supporting its AC1200 coherent module are: High performance DSP ASIC in the latest CMOS node with the low power dissipation that the industry has come to expect from Acacia products; Highly integrated silicon photonics circuit that supports high baud rates while reducing interconnect costs; and Co-optimization and short connection between the DSP ASIC and Optics provides high fidelity for the high speed interconnects. “Increasing bandwidth demands are driving the need for key technologies like silicon photonics that evolve networks more efficiently. Acacia has a history of driving innovation by developing products with increasing performance capabilities and reduced size and power consumption,” said Raj Shanmugaraj, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acacia Communications. “With our AC1200, we continue to demonstrate our ability to rapidly innovate and to provide our customers with competitive solutions.” "Our growth is continually driving the need for better optical performance within the network. Technology that raises the bar with high baud rate integrated photonics and signal processing algorithms in a well-architected interconnect solution provide the high performance that is imperative," said Glenn Wellbrock, director of optical transport network architecture, design and planning, Verizon. With samples planned to be available in first half of 2018, the AC1200 is well positioned to help carriers and content providers meet their growing bandwidth demands. Acacia Communications Inc. (0) | Comment | Print | RSS Comments Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT [close this box] Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.