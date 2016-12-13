|
ECOMP: Open Source NFV/SDN Automation
2/17/2017
Last year, AT&T announced that its vendor-neutral, cloud-based operating system, ECOMP, would transition to the Linux Foundation as an open source project. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of Open ECOMP with AT&T's Chris Rice and Jim Zemlin from the Linux Foundation. Amdocs, AT&T's partner on the ECOMP rollout to service providers, has already supported integrations with Bell Canada and Orange.
