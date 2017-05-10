BT: Aiming for a Virtualization App Store

One of the things that surprised me at our recent NFV & Carrier SDN event in Denver was the emphasis service providers were placing on using virtualization to drive new service revenues.
That probably shouldn't be a surprise -- delivering new services faster was certainly an early goal for network functions virtualization, in particular. But the industry then got rapidly immersed in the challenges around operations and automation, and getting services to market seemed to take a back seat. The rise of SD-WAN would seem to signal a shift in perspective back to services -- and it is -- but many early SD-WAN services are appliance-based, and not real virtualization success stories just yet.
It might be a sign of maturity in the virtualization space, however, that service providers are once again talking about how they are using these technologies in the market and the imperative to do so more often.
Jim Sabey, head of connect and compute sales specialists for BT in the US, points out multiple ways that on-demand, cloud-based and virtualized services are coming to market, including in BT's own app store.
And interestingly, he finds customers are also starting to get excited about what's possible with virtualization, including delivering services that are entirely cloud-based, with nothing on the customer premises.
The final real surprise? Even BT's lawyers have to understand the transition to virtualized services in what Sabey says is a top-down change throughout the company.
CenturyLink's Bill Walker is an IT guy, tasked with helping transform a legacy telco. He shared some very practical ideas about how to do that – notes from the trenches, as it were – in this video interview.
Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.
During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.
She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.