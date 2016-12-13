RAD Announces vCPE White Box, Software

MAHWAH, N.J. -- RAD today announced that it will unveil its vCPE-OS software at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, together with its ETX-2v white box.

Part of RAD’s Service Assured Access solution, vCPE-OS runs on any white box server and is also pre-loaded in RAD’s vCPE devices. These include the new ETX-2v vCPE white box platform, also to be introduced in Barcelona.

In addition to featuring important networking capabilities, vCPE-OS hosts virtual network functions (VNFs) from any vendor. RAD’s vCPE-OS is interoperable with all open source management platforms, and easily integrates with standards-based SDN controllers, orchestrators, and operations/business support systems (OSS/BSS).

“RAD’s vCPE-OS, together with the ETX-2v, offer a much-needed flexibility as the market moves from the proof-of-concept/testing stage to large deployments,” said RAD President and CEO Dror Bin. “We have now enhanced our vCPE solutions to meet service providers’ very diverse needs. Moreover, by releasing the OS as a standalone software we address the clear market requirement to separate hardware from software.”

What makes vCPE-OS unique is its convergence of major OS components of NFV infrastructure (including a KVM hypervisor, Open vSwitch, OpenStack, and other elements) with a software-enabled networking platform and integrated drivers for LTE and Wi-Fi.

The ETX-2v joins RAD’s ETX-2i Whitebox+, a universal CPE (uCPE) with a pluggable x86 server module and hardware acceleration options. Together, they offer service providers a wealth of options to roll out virtualization and software-based services in the manner that best serves their business plans.

“For carriers introducing vCPEs to their networks, what is perhaps most compelling is that RAD is a one-stop shop, since our complementary vCPE offering delivers any service for any deployment scenario over any access infrastructure – fiber, copper or wireless,” Bin concluded.

