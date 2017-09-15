& cplSiteName &

Uber Crashes Into UK Regulators, Loses London License

Iain Morris
9/22/2017
50%
50%

Uber's UK business hit a surprise roadblock Friday after authorities in London said it would no longer be allowed to provide services in the UK capital because it was "not fit and proper to hold a private hire operator license."

Uber's existing license is due to expire on September 30, but the company has said it will appeal against the decision. It will be allowed to continue operating in London while that appeals process runs its course.

Besides blowing a hole in Uber's business, the ruling could have ramifications for thousands of drivers who work for the company as well as the millions of Londoners who have come to rely on its services.

Often cited as an example of the impact that digitalization is having on traditional industries, Uber is known internationally for its ride-hailing app technology, which connects smartphone users needing transport with drivers of privately owned vehicles.

The company is often described as the world's largest taxi firm, even though it owns no vehicles and counts none of its drivers as full-time employees.

Today's decision by Transport for London (TfL) is the latest setback for Uber, whose reputation has taken a series of knocks in the past few months.

Co-founder Travis Kalanick was recently forced to quit as CEO following allegations of sexism, reports that Uber had tried to mislead regulatory authorities and charges that it stole intellectual property from Google.

In a statement, TfL said that: "Uber's approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications."

The London transport authority reckons Uber has fallen short of requirements when it comes to reporting serious criminal offences and complying with healthcare regulations.

It also expressed concern about Uber's Greyball software -- the same issue that has already landed Uber in trouble with regulatory authorities in the US, Uber's domestic market.

TfL fears that Greyball could be used to prevent regulatory authorities from gaining full access to the Uber app, with consequences for officials trying to carry out "law enforcement duties."

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

The UK move comes after the European Court of Justice said in May that Uber should be regulated as a transport company and not a technology one. It has already been forced to cease operations in European markets including Denmark and Hungary because of regulatory hostility.

Uber has lashed out at UK authorities in comments widely reported in the mainstream press.

"Far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies," it is reported to have said in a statement. "3.5 million Londoners who use our app, and more than 40,000 licensed drivers who rely on Uber to make a living, will be astounded by this decision … We intend to immediately challenge this in the courts."

While consumers and Uber drivers will be aghast, London's mini-cab drivers, who have lobbied aggressively against the Internet company, will be delighted at today's regulatory decision.

— Iain Morris, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Highlights: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Could 5G Have Found Its Glass Ceiling?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/20/2017
Cities Slam FCC on Broadband Proceedings
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/15/2017
1 Million Pirate Set-Top Boxes Sold in the UK
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/20/2017
Comcast Shuts Down OTT Again
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/19/2017
Charter Has a Secret TV App for Colleges
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/20/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed