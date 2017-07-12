& cplSiteName &

Huawei Wireless X Labs & MGI Sign MoU on Wireless Telemedicine

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
12/13/2017
50%
50%

LONDON -- At the 8th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Huawei Wireless X Labs and MGI signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on wireless telemedicine. In 2018, the two parties will work together to provide wireless remote ultrasonic diagnosis applications based on Huawei's wireless connection technologies and MGI's remote ultrasonic diagnosis system. It will be the industry's first use of mobile network technologies in real-time operation applications for telemedicine.

Healthcare resources are becoming an increasingly serious issue worldwide. There are even less healthcare resources in remote or hard to access areas, such as plateaus, distant frontiers, disaster-stricken areas, or on the open sea. Telemedicine can eliminate geographical limitations. Doctors and patients no longer need to be in the same room. Patients can spend less time and money traveling to access medical care, and the medical experts can work more efficiently.

The telemedicine applications related to remote real-time operations, such as remote ultrasonic detection or remote surgery, are difficult to implement due to their requirements for high bandwidth and low latency. For example, the movements of the doctor's hands, the image transmission, and the force feedback must be tightly synchronized, which is hard to realize under the current network conditions.

To resolve this issue, Huawei Wireless X Labs and MGI will use 4.5G and 5G network technologies to provide data connections for remote ultrasonic robots. This will enable doctors to control ultrasonic probes on the patient side for diagnosis. 4.5G and 5G networks provide plenty of bandwidth. They can provide dozens of megabits per second for onsite audio, video, and B-mode ultrasonic examination images. The low latency boasted by 4.5G and 5G networks ensures that the force feedback from patient sensors transmitted to their doctor's touch sensitive devices in just milliseconds. With 4.5G and 5G networks, ultrasonic images can be transmitted to the cloud for real-time analysis to assist with diagnosis at multiple levels.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders grills Cisco's Roland Acra on how he's bringing automation to life inside the data center.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
February 26-28, 2018, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA
March 20-22, 2018, Denver Marriott Tech Center
April 4, 2018, The Westin Dallas Downtown, Dallas
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Meet Philo TV
More Slideshows
Infographics
SmartNICs aren't just about achieving scale. They also have a major impact in reducing CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
Hot Topics
Here's Pai in Your Eye
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/11/2017
Ericsson & Samsung to Supply Verizon With Fixed 5G Gear
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/11/2017
Verizon's New Fios TV Is No More
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 12/12/2017
The Anatomy of Automation: Q&A With Cisco's Roland Acra
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 12/7/2017
You Can't Fix OTT Streaming Problems If You Can't See Them
Mike Hollyman, Head of Consulting Engineering, Nokia Deepfield, 12/8/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Don't Fall Asleep on the Job! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
All Partner Perspectives