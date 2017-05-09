& cplSiteName &

Eurobites: Safaricom Looks Beyond Kenya

Paul Rainford
9/6/2017
50%
50%

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Vodafone Egypt opts for Openwave Mobility video knowhow; Nokia's 5G riposte to Ericsson; Intel sees chance of EU fine reprieve.

  • Mobile operator Safaricom Ltd. is considering expansion beyond Kenya for the first time, with neighboring countries in east Africa at the top of its hitlist, the Financial Times reports. According to Safaricom Chief Executive Bob Collymore, ecommerce and mobile payment platforms are largely untapped markets in many African countries, and it is these that would form the focus of any such expansion.

  • Vodafone Egypt , which has 40 million subscribers in the Middle East, has gone with Openwave Mobility Inc. 's NFV-based software to improve its users' mobile video experience. Openwave Mobility's cloud-based platform manages HTTPS, Google's QUIC and Facebook's 0RTT video delivery protocols.

  • In what could be seen as a riposte to Ericsson's 5G-related announcements on Tuesday, Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is trumpeting additions to its AirScale Remote Radio Head portfolio and its Flexi Zone small cells as offering operators a "sustainable path to 5G."

  • The European Commission has been dealt a blow by the European Court of Justice, which has ordered that a €1.06 billion (£970 million) fine for chip giant Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC), issued by the Commission in 2009 for alleged antitrust infringements, be re-examined. As the Daily Telegraph reports, Intel was accused of bullying manufacturers into buying their chips from Intel rather than its rivals.

  • Swiss operator Salt SA says its "4G+" technology now reaches 45% of the population, with numerous antenna sites having been updated over the summer. The technology is based on the aggregation of at least two different radio frequencies and allows data transmission rates of up to 300 Mbit/s, says the operator.

  • The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) is to host the second in its series of NFV interoperability Plugtests events in Sophia Antipolis, France, from January 15-19, 2018. Supporting open source communities include ETSI OSM (Open Source MANO), OPNFV, OpenStack and Open Baton.

  • The GSM Association (GSMA) is predicting a 1.8 trillion Internet of Things (IoT) revenue opportunity by 2026, basing its forecast on figures published by analyst firm Machina Research. The Americas region will account for about a third of that revenue, says the GSMA.

  • UK mobile operator EE has unveiled the first of four new-style stores, which, the operator claims, will offer customers a more "immersive" shopping experience. The "Showcase" stores will, among other retail bells and whistles, trial an in-store video calling service which will put customers in touch with experts elsewhere to deal with issues that are beyond the wit of those employed in the store. The first Showcase store is located in London.

    If this guy can't help you, better get on the video phone.
    If this guy can't help you, better get on the video phone.

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    (0)  | 
    Comment  | 
    Print  | 
    • Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
    From The Founder
    The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
    Flash Poll
    Live Streaming Video
    Charting the CSP's Future
    Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
    LRTV Documentaries
    The Telecoms.com Podcast
    9|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Scott and Jamie put the band back together with the help of Iain from Light Reading. The overgrown enfants terribles of telecoms pick up where they left off by arguing the toss over net neutrality, Europe's 5G progress and some new gadgetry for IFA. In classic journalistic tradition they end up debating whether any of it actually matters and completely fail ...
    LRTV Custom TV
    2020 Vision Executive Summit: A Must-Attend Event for C-Level Executives
    8|31|17   |   01:08   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading's annual 2020 Vision Executive Summit takes place this year at the Intercontinental in Prague, Dec. 5-7, 2017. Confirmed speakers include Carl Russo, CEO of Calix, as well C-level executives from Telstra, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom and Verizon Innovation Labs. Please visit
    LRTV Documentaries
    Stay Tuned for MWC Americas!
    8|31|17   |     |   (0) comments

    Join us for our coverage on MWC Americas in San Francisco.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Connecting Rural Ireland With Imagine
    8|25|17   |     |   (0) comments

    WTTx supports Imagine to connect rural Ireland to fiber speed broadband.
    Huawei Videos
    The Power of Next-Gen Unified Communications
    8|23|17   |   04:46   |   (0) comments

    How Huawei's unified communications and videoconferencing platforms are saving time and money and improving customer experience for users in Italy.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Phone Review: Moto Z2 Play
    8|22|17   |   1:54   |   (0) comments

    Light Reading Mobile Editor Dan Jones reviews the Moto Z2 Play, which he calls 'a nice modern Android phone with good battery life and one of the nicest cameras' he's seen. The Moto Z2 Play is a Gigabit LTE-ready phone, but we were not able to test speeds that fast in the US.
    LRTV Documentaries
    Three Gets Smart(y), BT Invokes Twitter – The Recap
    8|21|17   |     |   (0) comments

    From Telecoms.com, a recap of the week's telecoms talking points. It's been a week of gimmicks as Three tests out a pay-as-you-go sub-brand called Smarty; Comcast
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    VMware VP Brings Women Up With Her
    8|16|17   |   6:49   |   (1) comment

    It's an art and a science to make mentorship, inclusive leadership, diversity and promotion of high-potential women work, says Honore' LaBourdette, vice president of Global Market Development at VMware.
    LRTV Documentaries
    5G Spectrum Wars – The Recap
    8|15|17   |   2:22   |   (0) comments

    Service provider 3 has filed a lawsuit against Ofcom over 5G spectrum auction in the UK.
    LRTV Custom TV
    Say What? Facebook Unleashes AI Anarchy – The Recap
    8|7|17   |     |   (0) comments

    A recap of the week's talking points on Light Reading's sister site, telecoms.com. Facebook AI programmers had a bit of a brain-fade as they allowed one of its AI applications to invent its ...
    Women in Comms Introduction Videos
    Fujitsu's Women Band Together to Help Girls Do STEM
    8|2|17   |   9:35   |   (1) comment

    Supporting women both inside and outside of Fujitsu is a top priority of the telecom vendor. Yanbing Li, Fujitsu Network Communication's director of System Software Development & Delivery, shares why it's important, but why there's still a long road ahead.
    LRTV Custom TV
    If You're Not First, You're Last – The Recap
    7|31|17   |   08:18   |   (1) comment

    In case you missed it, Amazon's 1% stock increase helped Jeff Bezos dethrone Bill Gates as the richest man in the world. Also, Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
    Upcoming Live Events
    September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
    October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
    November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
    November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
    November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
    November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
    All Upcoming Live Events
    Slideshows
    Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
    More Slideshows
    Infographics
    With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
    Hot Topics
    Deutsche Telekom Unveils Major Content Push
    Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 9/1/2017
    Is the US Ready to Close the Fiber Gap?
    Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/5/2017
    T-Mobile Says Its 600MHz LTE Sites Will Be 5G-Ready
    Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 8/31/2017
    Showtime Punched for Sloppy Streaming
    Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 8/31/2017
    Like Us on Facebook
    Twitter Feed
    Upcoming Webinars
    Webinar Archive
    Animals with Phones
    This Sums Up Our Long Weekend Nicely Click Here
    Live Digital Audio

    Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

    During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

    She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.