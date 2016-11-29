& cplSiteName &

SingTel Takes Pre-5G Steps, Boasts 450Mbit/s 4G

Iain Morris
1/11/2017
50%
50%

SingTel claims to have taken a step closer to the launch of 5G with the introduction of a 450Mbit/s service based on more advanced 4G technology.

The Singaporean incumbent said in a statement that its new LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) service is available "nationwide" and 50% faster than older 4G networks.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (SingTel) (OTC: SGTJY) appears to have made investments in a technology called 256 QAM (for quadrature amplitude modulation) across its 4G footprint to provide the higher-speed services. Described as a "pre-5G" technology, 256 QAM essentially boosts spectral efficiency so that networks can carry up to a third more data.

The move is a sign of the early progress that some operators are making as they upgrade 4G networks in advance of a 5G rollout several years from now. (See 4.5G Sets High Bar for 5G.)

Besides switching on the LTE-A service, SingTel also said it had tested a 1Gbit/s service on a live network in collaboration with Swedish vendor Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC). Carried out at pilot sites in the region of Pasir Ris, those 1Gbit/s trials used 256 QAM along with 4x4 MIMO (for multiple input, multiple out) and carrier aggregation technologies.

The 4x4 MIMO system doubled the number of data paths running between basestations and devices, while carrier aggregation combines spectrum channels -- sometimes from different frequency bands -- to increase bandwidth.

SingTel's plan is to start rolling out 4x4 MIMO on its commercial network from next year so that it can provide 1Gbit/s services in what it calls "high-traffic locations." It expects devices that can support the technology to start appearing at the end of this year.

At the moment, only customers with Samsung Galaxy S7 devices will be able to make use of the 450Mbit/s service, but a "soon-to-be-released" software update will in due course make the higher speeds available to LG V20 users, according to SingTel.

Some other compatible smartphones are set for launch early this year, says the operator.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Momentum is now building for LTE-A and LTE-A Pro technologies, which operators besides SingTel increasingly see as an important step on the journey to 5G.

While much of the noise about "4.5G" is emanating from the US market, Russia's Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) (NYSE: MBT) flagged an LTE-A Pro upgrade in December. European operators including Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), Orange (NYSE: FTE) and Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) are also eyeing 4.5G capabilities, Light Reading has learned.

"With LTE-A Pro, we are already testing technologies and characteristics that will contribute to 5G," said a spokesperson for Deutsche Telekom. "Our major activities in 2017 will be the strategy, testing and implementation of enhancements coming through the 3GPP Release 13 and 14 standards."

Last year's Release 13 covered many of the technologies that operators are now testing or rolling out under the 4.5G label, while a forthcoming Release 14 -- the last pre-5G update -- seems likely to cover some of the features that Finnish vendor Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) is already marketing as 4.9G technology.

Speaking at a press briefing in December, Sami Elhage, the head of Nokia's mobile networks business, said the vendor had then signed 110 contracts for the rollout of 4.5G networks and would introduce 4.9G technology later this year. (See Nokia Boasts 4.5G Momentum With 110 Deals.)

The 3GPP's Release 15 will incorporate the "Phase 1" 5G specification, with commercial 5G networks likely to start appearing from 2020 onwards. (See 5G on Track but Fragmentation Still a Concern.)

Business advisory firm Deloitte reckons more than 200 carriers will be offering LTE-A services across their networks by the end of this year, with 20 operating LTE-A Pro capabilities.

"The technology building blocks for 5G readiness are being deployed in 2017, and in some markets are already in place," said Dan Adams, the lead UK partner for telecom at Deloitte, in a statement.

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Colt: End-to-End Key for 2017
1|10|17   |   6:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Nico Fischbach of Colt said having a multi-carrier, end-to-end service proposition is going to be key for 2017 -- and SD-WAN is instrumental in making it happen.
From the Founder
Cisco's Clemson on Mobile Cloud Video
1|9|17   |     |   (1) comment

Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators. "If you think about where we're going… whether it's a mobile application, or a video ...
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Preparing for 5G & IOT
1|9|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions role and foundation for the Imminent Arrival of 5G & IOT.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: Big Video Set to Disrupt
1|6|17   |   4:39   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Adi Kishore talks about the challenges of managing and monetizing bandwidth-intensive video, and how service providers will need to transform their networks to cope with the big video explosion.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
LRTV Custom TV
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
LRTV Interviews
Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
LRTV Interviews
CenturyLink: Change Is Accelerating
1|3|17   |   4:33   |   (2) comments

Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
LRTV Custom TV
Network Virtualization Simplified
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
A Photo Tour of CES 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Nolle: In 2017, Cost Per Bit Exceeds Revenues
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 1/9/2017
Hey, Trump Tech Boosters, What About China Tariffs?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/6/2017
WiCipedia: Male Allies, Co-Working Spaces & Automation
Eryn Leavens, Special Features & Copy Editor, 1/6/2017
The Future Is Foggy – HR Report
Iain Morris, News Editor, 1/4/2017
T-Mobile CEO Sees 'Craziness' & Big Deals
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 1/5/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.