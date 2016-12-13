Eurobites: Zain Trials 'Advanced' 4.5G Tech

Telefónica has agreed the sale of 40% of its Telxius infrastructure business to investment firm KKR Group for €1.27 billion (US$1.33 billion). Telxius owns and operates nearly 16,000 towers in five countries. It also manages approximately 65,000km of subsea fiber, of which around 31,000km are owned by Telxius. Teléfonica will keep a majority stake and operational control of Telxius, and will remain its anchor client.
Orange Business Services has teamed up with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to create a public cloud service that is intended to help multinational corporations migrate their legacy enterprise applications to the cloud. OBS, backed by Huawei's cloud technology and knowhow, will offer advice, auditing, integration and managed services for cloud infrastructure and applications. The new services will be available across western Europe and Southeast Asia in April, with other regions to follow later.
Separately, OBS has signed a smart cities consulting deal with Meeza, a Qatari managed services provider. Under the terms of the deal, OBS will deliver a range of smart services and applications at Msheireb Downtown Doha, a flagship smart cities development in Qatar. Elements of the deal include security cameras, building access control, fire alarms, street lighting and waste collection.
3 Group is to put Matrixx Software Inc. 's Digital Commerce customer engagement platform to work at its subsidiaries in the UK, Denmark and Sweden. The operator believes Matrixx will help it transform itself into a "digital service leader," offering it more control over its service mix.
UK mobile operator EE will be showing off its "Helikite" today, a helium balloon "air mast" that it intends to use, possibly in conjunction with drone-based solutions, to connect remote parts of the UK in the wake of disasters such as major flooding. In 2015 EE landed the contract to provide a new, 4G-based emergency services network that is used by police and other agencies. (See Eurobites: EE Lands Emergency Services Deal.)
EE's Helikite: Inflate in case of emergency
Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD)'s M-Pesa mobile money service is celebrating its tenth anniversary with the news that a record 614 million M-Pesa transactions were processed in December, most of them in Africa. The service, launched by Safaricom in 2007, enables customers to safely send, receive and store money using a basic feature phone, as well as via a smartphone app in some markets. (See M-Pesa Reaches the Big One-O.)
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) is to link up the world's five main foreign exchange locations via its Radianz FX express service, which offers low-latency connectivity to traders in the UK, the US, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
5G, AI, VR... these are just some of the two-letter terms that will dominate show-floor chat at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, according to these two blow-hards (a.k.a. Scott Bicheno of Telecoms.com and Light Reading's Ray Le Maistre). And then there's PB...
AT&T ECOMP (Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and Policy) code is transitioning into the Linux Foundation for placement into open source. In this video, Carol Wilson provides an update on the maturation of open source ECOMP and meets with industry leaders from AT&T, Bell Canada, Orange, Linux Foundation and Amdocs to discuss what this means for the ...
Dan Sahar, Qwilt's co-founder, sits down with Steve Saunders of Light Reading for a conversation about Qwilt's Open Edge Cloud platform and the new role of service providers in application and content delivery.
Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
