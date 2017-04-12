Huawei Helps Chinese Operators Build 5G C-RAN Fronthaul Networks With FO 810 News Wire Feed

SHENZHEN, China -- Recently, Huawei's Full Outdoor 810 (FO 810) helped China Mobile Tianjin implement the commercial deployment of the 4.5G/5G C-RAN mobile fronthaul bearer network successfully. Up to the present, large-scale commercial use of Huawei FO 810 has been implemented in networks of operators including China Telecom Liaoning, China Mobile Qingdao, China Telecom Tianjin, China Telecom Guizhou, China Unicom Liaoning, and China Mobile Tianjin, meeting their C-RAN fronthaul requirements and supporting full wireless network coverage. The construction of 4.5G/5G mobile bearer networks presents Chinese operators with great challenges, including inter-site carrier interference, stability issues of frequent handovers at high-density base stations, and the sharp increase in investment and maintenance costs that come from higher base station density. Currently, the mainstream approach is to use C-RAN network architecture to resolve the equipment room shortages, high power consumption, and high rental costs caused by wide wireless coverage. In addition, the BBUs are centrally deployed to implement centralized management and form a virtual control plane. This resolves edge interference issues and the problems of reliability for high-speed handovers at base stations. The C-RAN architecture consumes a large number of fibers on the live network, and effective monitoring and management methods are not provided for the networking of a large number of end fibers, making maintenance difficult. The optical fiber resources of China Telecom Liaoning will be insufficient to extend coverage of the E-surfing 4G+ network and meet site densification requirements for the future 5G era. China Mobile Tianjin also faces this problem, with the C-RAN architecture requiring a large number of fibers. Since it opened in 1976, the traffic of Tianjin Rail Transit Line 1 has reached one million passengers per day. Along the 10 most densely populated stations, fiber resources are limited and equipment rooms are unavailable. These were the primary concerns of China Telecom Tianjin when full wireless coverage for Line 1 was deployed. A movie and TV district in the Huangdao area, Qingdao, has a film industry park, a movie museum, a TV exhibition center, star hotels, and other businesses, which are highly aggregated and attract heavy traffic. China Mobile Qingdao paid special attention to the mobile network coverage of this district. To provide high-quality mobile services for users, a dense indoor distribution coverage was required, which would consume a large number of optical fiber resources at the access layer. China Telecom Guizhou has decided to build a province-wide LTE 800 network to improve the coverage of 4G networks in the whole province, especially in rural areas, and to strengthen competitiveness in the wireless broadband market. However, fibers in rural areas were laid a long time ago, fiber availability is limited, and many are occupied by the access and backhaul of CDMA networks, rural broadband, and private lines. Available fiber cores were insufficient. These operators have decided to use Huawei's FO 810 to rapidly deploy C-RAN mobile backhaul networks. FO 810, Huawei's second-generation full-outdoor WDM device, is used for mobile backhaul scenarios in 5G networks. Multiple CPRI signals are multiplexed into one fiber, and the client side supports access of 15-channel CPRI/eCRPI services, reducing over 80% of optical fiber resources. By using innovative Turbo WDM technology, FO 810 achieves the industry's largest transmission capability of 100G over 10G optical components, enabling future expansion and upgrades for 5G capacity. FO 810 uses a full-outdoor pole design that complies with IP65 standards. It can be installed together with RRUs without occupying sites and adapts to any fiber distribution scenario, which greatly reduces site leasing costs.