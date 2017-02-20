Orange, Huawei Collaborate on 5G, Cloud

2/20/2017
PARIS -- Orange Group and Huawei announce today that they have signed a partnership to cooperate in 5G & cloudification. Teams of both companies will work together on these technologies and related use cases, in order to foster 5G innovation on three areas: infrastructure, operations, and ecosystem development.

As telecom partners would have to focus their preparations to 5G on three areas: infrastructure, operations, and ecosystem development, Huawei and Orange will cooperate on key 5G enabling technologies, such as:

  • Massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output),
  • Cloudification of the mobile network,
  • Network Slicing,
  • 4G and 5G power and channel sharing within spectrum bands.

    Both partners will also focus on specific 5G use cases:

  • Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality,
  • Ultra large Coverage for Africa,
  • Energy Efficiency,
  • Fixed Mobile Convergence.

