Nokia Tests Verizon 5G

Nokia said Monday that it has undertaken the first live test of Verizon's "pre-standard" 5G specification.

Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) said that it used its AirScale platform, along with a trial device from Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC), for the test. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) introduced its 5GTF (Verizon 5G Technology Forum) draft specification in July last year.

"End users will experience gigabits-per-second throughputs and single-millisecond latencies," Verizon claims on its 5GTF page.

Verizon is aiming to start its 5G deployments with a "fiber-like" fixed wireless service. The operator has so far said that this will have 1 Gbit/s speeds as its baseline. It is hoping to launch commercial services in 2018.

Verizon is expecting to start fixed 5G field trials this year.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading