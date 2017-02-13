Nokia Tests Verizon 5G
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor
Nokia said Monday that it has undertaken the first live test of Verizon's "pre-standard" 5G specification.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) said that it used its AirScale platform, along with a trial device from Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC), for the test. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) introduced its 5GTF (Verizon 5G Technology Forum) draft specification in July last year.
"End users will experience gigabits-per-second throughputs and single-millisecond latencies," Verizon claims on its 5GTF page.
Verizon is aiming to start its 5G deployments with a "fiber-like" fixed wireless service. The operator has so far said that this will have 1 Gbit/s speeds as its baseline. It is hoping to launch commercial services in 2018.
Verizon is expecting to start fixed 5G field trials this year.
— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading