Eurobites: Ericsson Gets Shipshape on Pre-5G

Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) is trumpeting what it's perhaps optimistically calling a "5G use case" in the Estonian port of Tallin. The set-up involves the use of the vendor's "5G basestations" and the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform to transfer passenger data along with data from the ship's information systems to a millimeter wave wireless link that extends to the mobile network of local operator Telia . You can watch a video about the project here. In March, the 3GPP approved plans to bring forward the development schedule of 5G new radio (NR) specifications by six months, a move that could allow some operators to launch standards-based 5G services as early as 2019. (See 3GPP Approves Plans to Fast Track 5G NR.)
Russia's Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS) (NYSE: MBT) says it has been compelled to suspend its service in Turkmenistan following unspecified actions by the state-owned Turkmentelekom which resulted in the "disconnection of international and long-distance zonal communication services and Internet access." MTS is currently in negotiations with the Turkmenistan regulatory authorities and state-owned companies to resolve the issue. At the end of the second quarter of 2017, MTS provided services for 1.7 million people in Turkmenistan.
Vonage, the New Jersey-based cloud services company, has opened its new European headquarters, in London's so-called "Silicon Roundabout" district. The 22,000 sq ft office will house Vonage's 200-strong UK team.
VIVA Bahrain , a subsidiary of operator Saudi Telecom Co. (STC) , has tested what is being claimed by deployment partner Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd as the "world's first" ATCA-NFV hybrid cloud core network. The "One Cloud" system sees Huawei's existing cloud platform being overlaid with a cloud IMS and cloud EPC network without live network services being affected, says the vendor.
The European Commission is proposing a set of measures that it hopes will force online platforms to get better at removing "illegal" content. In a statement, the Commission declares that such platforms should work more closely with the relevant national authorities and invest in "automatic detection technologies" to nip the nasty stuff in the bud. The progress or otherwise of online platforms on this matter will be assessed by the Commission over the next few months, after which a decision on possible legislation will be made.
Kenya's Safaricom Ltd. has teamed up with local device brand Oppo to launch a mid-range 4G smartphone, the Oppo A71. Oppo's focus is the camera (see what we did there?), and the new device comes complete with an Ultra HD, 13-megapixel number.