Wireless Could Arrive Soon in NYC Subway Tunnels

Dan Jones
11/20/2017
In the near future, you'll never have to be alone or unconnected with your phone, your thoughts, or 250 passengers twitching with barely concealed rage on the rush-hour A Train in the New York City subway.

That's because Transit Wireless has advanced plans to start putting cellular and WiFi in the subway tunnels in 2019 as part of a general extension of its existing wireless service, which currently covers 279 underground station platforms with wireless LAN and 4G LTE cell service. (See The Wireless Underground: NYC Subway Rollout Done.)

For the tunnel coverage, Transit Wireless has submitted a proposal via the Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) Genius Transit Challenge. If that gets accepted, Bain said, deployment could start late in 2018 or in 2019.

Ahead of that, Transit Wireless is deploying WiFi in the more than 100 subway stations that run above ground in New York City. This is part of an effort to bring more broadband access to "underserved communities" in the five boroughs.

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

Mind-blowing as it may be to riders of the subway systems in Europe and Asia, the MTA mostly has no way of providing accurate timing of when any given train will arrive in a particular station on the elderly NYC subway system. Some stations on the L Line (between Manhattan and Williamsburg in Brooklyn) got countdown clocks when signal systems were updated, but mostly riders have been left in the dark.

Transit Wireless is putting in a best-effort system to try and alleviate this problem as much as possible. The company is putting Bluetooth sensors on its network that clock when a train leaves a station and can then set an estimate as to when they will arrive at the next station.

CEO Bill Bain quipped Wednesday that Transit Wireless first started a "smart city" project before the term even existed. Transit Wireless started work on unwiring the subway in 2011. It has deployed 10,000 cell antenna nodes and 5000 WiFi access points, so far. The company has a $350 million, 27-year contract to deploy and manage the wireless access network.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading

