Verizon Takes On AT&T's FirstNet on 4G

Verizon said Wednesday that it will invest in its 4G network to allow first responders priority access nationwide on LTE, in an apparent bid to take on the FirstNet nationwide LTE public safety that AT&T intends to start rolling out by the end of this year.

To this end, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) says that it will build a private core network dedicated to public safety. "The network core manages and directs all command functions like network access and call routing," the operator says in a statement. This will allow first responders "priority access" to the operator's 2.4 million square miles of LTE network at "no extra charge."

Further, Verizon says it will invest in "new mission-critical 4G LTE voice communications" to complement existing services, such as "push to talk." We've asked Verizon if they can give any further details on coming updates.

The operator also says that it will make Band 14 devices available and ensure "full interoperability" with any Band 14 radio access networks (RANs) deployed by FirstNet. Band 14 is the 700MHz LTE band allocated for the public safety network.

Most notably, Verizon is stressing that states won't have to opt-in or pay anything towards Verizon's public safety network developments: "Verizon's public safety network solution does not require that states opt-out of FirstNet, does not require access to any federal funding provided to FirstNet, and does not require any financial commitment from states to support network deployment," the operator says.

Thirteen out of 50 states have so far opted into FirstNet, the latest being Kansas. AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) gets a $6.5 billion "co-pay" from the Feds to deploy this network nationwide. AT&T is expecting to start rolling out the network by December but can start as soon as it gets state approval to deploy. (See AT&T Has FirstNet Public Safety Deal in the Bag – Sources and AT&T Adds 2.8M Subs Across US & Mexico, Various Connected Devices in Q2.)

Light Reading has asked Verizon if the public safety network will add to its capital expenditure bill for the year. Verizon is currently expecting total spending of between $16.8 billion to $17.5 billion for the year.

